The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has issued a notice to state-owned Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd (IRCTC) after taking suo motu cognisance of a social media video allegedly showing utensils being washed inside the toilet area of a train compartment, PTI reported citing sources.

According to sources cited by the news agency, the food regulator termed the act “highly objectionable” from a food safety perspective, warning that such practices could lead to serious contamination risks.

The notice was reportedly served after a video posted online showed catering staff or contractual workers allegedly washing utensils inside the toilet premises of Train No. 12223, the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT)–Ernakulam Duronto Express.

Watch video here-

Well @IRCTCofficial never disappoints us.

It is running catering services from the toilet of the First AC Coach H1 in Train number 12223, Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Mumbai to Ernakulam Junction Duronto Express. Well done!pic.twitter.com/EITBVh9oyO — NCMIndia Council For Men Affairs (@NCMIndiaa) May 28, 2026

What the viral video shows

The viral clip shows IRCTC-uniformed catering staff or contractual workers in a cramped space with crates of plates and bowls stored or handled near toilet facilities on the First AC (H1) coach of the train.

The video, reportedly recorded by a passenger, quickly spread across social media platforms and triggered sharp criticism over hygiene standards in onboard catering services. However, FE could not independently verify the authenticity of the clip.

FSSAI has sought an explanation from IRCTC at the earliest regarding the incident.

“Washing utensils in toilet areas poses serious risks of contamination and is highly objectionable from the food safety perspective,” PTI quoted a source as saying.

What food safety rules say about hygiene practices

Under Schedule 4 of the Food Safety and Standards (Licensing and Registration of Food Businesses) Regulations, 2011, food business operators are required to maintain hygienic processing, handling, washing and cleaning practices to prevent contamination of food and food-contact surfaces.

The latest action comes days after FSSAI sought an explanation from quick-commerce platform Blinkit over consumer complaints regarding the alleged sale of poor-quality eggs on its platform. In that case too, the regulator had taken suo motu cognisance of complaints raised on social media platforms.

Similar incident involving IRCTC

In March 2026, the Ministry of Railways initiated action against IRCTC and the catering vendor of a Vande Bharat Express after a video allegedly showing live worms in a passenger’s meal went viral on social media.

READ full story below Live worms found in curd on Vande Bharat, staff dismisses it as ‘kesar’; IRCTC to pay Rs 10 lakh fine

In the video, the passenger was seen confronting onboard staff, who initially attempted to dismiss the worms as “kesar” (saffron). Following the incident, Indian Railways imposed a Rs 10 lakh penalty on IRCTC and a Rs 50 lakh fine on the onboard service provider. The catering contract of the vendor was also terminated with immediate effect, while IRCTC ordered an inspection of the manufacturer’s assembly lines.

Disclaimer: Financial Express Digital has not independently verified this information or the authenticity of the clip.