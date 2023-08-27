scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Must Read
Pause slide

Indian Railways to conduct statutory inquiry in Madurai Train fire incident, GRP files criminal case against tour operator – More details inside

A total of nine passengers met with a tragic end on Saturday morning when a fire broke out inside a stationary train compartment at the railway station.

Written by Anish Mondal
New Delhi
Madurai Train fire, Madurai Train fire accident, Madurai Train fire news, Madurai Train fire accident today in tamil, Madurai Train fire today, Madurai Train fire accident today, Madurai Train fire cause, Madurai Train fire train name, Madurai Train fire accident news, Madurai Train fire latest news, Madurai Train fire probe, Madurai Train fire FIR, Madurai Train fire criminal complaint, Madurai Train fire arrest, Madurai Train fire death, death toll in Madurai Train fire, Madurai Train fire CRS probe, indian railways, southern railways, drm madurai, train fire,
The Government Railway Police (GRP) has filed an FIR against a tour operator for alleged illegal carriage of a cooking gas cylinder in the train. (PTI Photo)

Indian Railways has decided to conduct a statutory inquiry into the incident of fire that took place on a private party coach at Madurai. A total of nine passengers met with a tragic end on Saturday morning when a fire broke out inside a stationary train compartment at the railway station.

In a statement, Southern Railway said, “Shri AM Chowdhary, Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS), will hold a Statutory Inquiry into the incident of fire…..involving IRCTC Tourist Coach (NE-CN 113210) Stabled in Madurai Railway Station Yard.” The Inquiry will commence from 09:30 hrs on August 27, 2023 in the DRM’s conference Hall, at Divisional Railway Manager’s office Complex, Madurai.

Also Read

“Any Member of the Public having knowledge relating to the incident and matter connected therewith and desiring to give evidence may do so at the DRM’s Conference Hall,” the zonal railway said.

Also Read

Help Line numbers:-

The national transporter has announced help line numbers to share the information related to the fire incident. These are – 9360552608, 8015681915, 9360552591 and 6383914736.

GRP registers FIR

The Government Railway Police (GRP) has filed an FIR against a tour operator for alleged illegal carriage of a cooking gas cylinder in the train. In a press release, the zonal railway said, “With respect to ‘illegal smuggling’ of cooking gas cylinders in the tourist coach by the tour operator, a criminal case has been registered by GRP under various sections of IPC and Railways Act.” 

Also Read

Deceased bodies airlifted to Lucknow

The Southern Railway in association with IRCTC has made necessary air travel arrangements for transport of bodies to Lucknow following all the medical and legal formalities.

The party coach had started their journey from Lucknow on August 17, 2023 and were scheduled to return to Chennai on August 27th by Train number 16824 Kollam-Chennai Egmore Ananthapuri Express and then return to Lucknow from there. Following the incident, the railways had detached the coach and kept at Madurai Stabling line. 

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 27-08-2023 at 07:54 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Trending Topics

Assembly elections 2023
World cup 2023
Narendra Modi
GOLD RAte today
nifty 50
Nifty bank
hdfc bank share price
Chandrayaan 3 Live

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS