Indian Railways has decided to conduct a statutory inquiry into the incident of fire that took place on a private party coach at Madurai. A total of nine passengers met with a tragic end on Saturday morning when a fire broke out inside a stationary train compartment at the railway station.

In a statement, Southern Railway said, “Shri AM Chowdhary, Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS), will hold a Statutory Inquiry into the incident of fire…..involving IRCTC Tourist Coach (NE-CN 113210) Stabled in Madurai Railway Station Yard.” The Inquiry will commence from 09:30 hrs on August 27, 2023 in the DRM’s conference Hall, at Divisional Railway Manager’s office Complex, Madurai.

“Any Member of the Public having knowledge relating to the incident and matter connected therewith and desiring to give evidence may do so at the DRM’s Conference Hall,” the zonal railway said.

Help Line numbers:-

The national transporter has announced help line numbers to share the information related to the fire incident. These are – 9360552608, 8015681915, 9360552591 and 6383914736.

GRP registers FIR

The Government Railway Police (GRP) has filed an FIR against a tour operator for alleged illegal carriage of a cooking gas cylinder in the train. In a press release, the zonal railway said, “With respect to ‘illegal smuggling’ of cooking gas cylinders in the tourist coach by the tour operator, a criminal case has been registered by GRP under various sections of IPC and Railways Act.”

Deceased bodies airlifted to Lucknow

The Southern Railway in association with IRCTC has made necessary air travel arrangements for transport of bodies to Lucknow following all the medical and legal formalities.

The party coach had started their journey from Lucknow on August 17, 2023 and were scheduled to return to Chennai on August 27th by Train number 16824 Kollam-Chennai Egmore Ananthapuri Express and then return to Lucknow from there. Following the incident, the railways had detached the coach and kept at Madurai Stabling line.