Indian Railways has approved a Rs 285.01 crore project to strengthen train operations on one of its important high-density routes. The project will upgrade the existing electric traction network on the Mahbubnagar-Secunderabad-Medchal section, improving power supply and supporting higher traffic volumes.

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The upgrade covers nearly 141 route kilometres under South Central Railway and forms part of the national transporter’s broader effort to enhance capacity on heavily used rail corridors.

At the heart of the project is the replacement of the existing 1×25 kV electric traction system with a more advanced 2×25 kV system. Railway officials expect the modern technology to provide a more stable and efficient power supply for trains, helping improve operational reliability across the route.

Advanced electric system to support growing rail traffic

The Mahbubnagar-Secunderabad-Medchal section lies on the Dharmavaram-Dhone-Mahbubnagar-Secunderabad-Medchal-Mudkhed-Indore-Ajmer corridor, a key High-Density Network (HDN) route that handles substantial passenger and freight traffic.

As traffic continues to grow, railways have been focusing on upgrading infrastructure that can support heavier train loads and improve overall network performance.

The new traction system is expected to reduce power-related operational constraints while enabling smoother train movement across the corridor.

Freight efficiency and capacity expected to improve

Railway officials believe the project will deliver benefits beyond passenger operations. Improved traction infrastructure is expected to enhance freight movement by increasing carrying capacity and supporting faster transportation of goods.

The corridor serves as an important link for industrial and commercial activity, making efficient rail operations critical for businesses that depend on freight services.

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Key expected benefits include:

More stable power supply for train operations

Improved corridor capacity

Better freight movement efficiency

Enhanced operational reliability

Support for future traffic growth

Once completed, the project will strengthen rail infrastructure on a strategically important route and support Indian Railways’ efforts to build a more efficient and future-ready network for passengers and freight customers.