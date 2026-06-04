Passengers travelling on Central Railway’s Kasara route in Maharashtra are likely to face disruptions this weekend as a 13-hour special traffic and power block has been scheduled between Asangaon and Thansit stations for signalling upgrades at Atgaon.

The block will begin at 2 pm on June 6 and continue until 3 am on June 7 on both the Up and Down lines. Railway authorities said the shutdown is required for commissioning a new electronic interlocking system and removing the existing signalling panel at Atgaon station in Thane district.

Officials said the infrastructure work is aimed at improving operational efficiency and enhancing safety on the section.

Mail, express and suburban trains to face cancellations and diversions

The block will impact a range of long-distance and suburban train services operating through the corridor.

“Several mail-express trains as well as suburban services will be short terminated, cancelled, rescheduled or diverted. Suburban services will be unavailable between Asangaon and Kasara sections during the block period. Several local trains will be short-terminated or short-originated at stations including Asangaon, Khadavli, Titwala and Kalyan,” they added.

Among the major services affected are the CSMT-Dhule Express, Dhule-CSMT Express, CSMT-Manmad Panchavati Express and Manmad-CSMT Panchavati Express, all of which will remain cancelled on June 6 because of the block.

Passengers have been advised to check revised schedules before commencing their journeys.

Railway cites safety upgrades as reason for block

Central Railway said the temporary disruption is necessary to facilitate critical infrastructure and signalling improvements on the route.

The new electronic interlocking system is expected to modernise train operations at Atgaon station by improving signalling reliability and enhancing route management capabilities.

The railway administration has appealed to passengers to cooperate during the maintenance work and bear with the inconvenience caused by the temporary service changes.

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Central Railway also clarified that no mega block has been planned on the busy CSMT-Kalyan main line section during the period, limiting the impact primarily to the affected stretch between Asangaon and Thansit.