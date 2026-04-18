Quick commerce platform Zepto has launched Express Prints, a 10-minute document printing and delivery service, becoming the third major player in the category after Blinkit and Swiggy Instamart. The service is currently live at roughly a quarter of Zepto’s store network, with plans to expand further, according to people familiar with the matter.

Zepto has priced A4 prints at Rs 2 per page for black-and-white and Rs 8 for colour, slightly undercutting Blinkit and Swiggy Instamart, which charge Rs 3 and Rs 10 per page, respectively. Users can print between 1 and 100 pages per order on Zepto.

Pricing the Print War

For now, Express Prints supports document printing only. Passport photos and glossy photo prints are listed as “coming soon”.

Blinkit pioneered the category with a Gurugram pilot in August 2022, initially pricing prints at Rs 9 per page for black-and-white and Rs 19 for colour. Swiggy Instamart entered the space in September 2025. Zepto’s late entry introduces the lowest pricing in the segment. While Blinkit and Swiggy Instamart offer the service across nearly their entire store networks, Zepto is currently operational in about a quarter of its footprint.

Notably, both Zepto and Blinkit support password-protected PDFs, a feature not yet available on Swiggy Instamart.

Zepto did not immediately respond to a request for comment at the time of publication.

Beyond Groceries

The launch comes as non-grocery categories emerge as a key growth driver for India’s quick commerce sector. According to a February report by Redseer, non-grocery grew roughly 1.6x faster than grocery in 2025, as the sector’s GMV reached approximately Rs 11,000 crore, nearly doubling year-on-year.