The Income Tax Department has introduced a mandatory secondary address field in the Income Tax Return (ITR) forms for Assessment Year (AY) 2026-27 as part of its broader initiative to improve taxpayer profiling, enhance communication, and strengthen data accuracy within the tax administration system.

This requirement has been incorporated across all ITR forms, from ITR-1 to ITR-7, thereby covering salaried individuals, professionals, businesses, firms, LLPs, companies, trusts, and other categories of taxpayers filing income tax returns.

The requirement appears to be part of the broader shift towards more complete and structured taxpayer information in the ITR forms.

It may help the Department maintain updated contact and address details, reduce communication gaps, and support better verification in cases where a taxpayer has more than one relevant address, such as a permanent address, current residence, work location, or address used for financial/tax records.

However, taxpayers should ensure that the secondary address disclosed is accurate and consistent with their records. Where the secondary address is the same as the primary address, the taxpayer may indicate the same in the utility rather than furnishing different details unnecessarily.

Which ITR forms have this new field?

For AY 2026-27, the secondary address field has been introduced in Part A – General / Personal Information across the notified ITR forms.

This includes ITR-1, ITR-2, ITR-3, ITR-4, ITR-5, ITR-6, and ITR-7, as the notified forms now provide separate fields for Primary Address and Secondary Address for communication purposes.

What exactly qualifies as a secondary address?

A secondary address may include any additional valid physical address associated with a taxpayer apart from the primary address disclosed in the Income Tax Return (ITR).

It may be a place where the taxpayer resides, works, conducts business, or receives official correspondence.

“The Income-tax Act does not provide a separate detailed definition of “secondary address”; however, it is intended to capture an alternate address for communication purposes, such as a current residence, permanent address, office/registered address or any other relevant address different from the primary address,” said CA (Dr.) Suresh Surana.

If the taxpayer has only one communication address, they may indicate that the secondary address is the same as the primary address. If it is different, the separate secondary address should be accurately provided.

How does the department define current, permanent, and secondary addresses?

The IT Act has not separately defined “current”, “permanent” and “secondary” addresses for AY 2026-27 ITR purposes.

The ITR forms mainly refer to the primary address and the secondary address as addresses for communication purposes.

In practical terms, the current address may be understood as where the taxpayer has his or her current or principal place of residence or business at the time of filing the return for primary communication purposes.

“The permanent address may refer to long-term or native residence that remains associated with the taxpayer irrespective of temporary relocations. Whereas a secondary address may include any additional valid physical address associated with a taxpayer apart from the primary address disclosed in the Income Tax Return (ITR),” stated Surana.

If the secondary address is not updated in Aadhaar or PAN records, can that create any mismatch or compliance issue?

A mismatch may not automatically create a compliance issue merely because the secondary address in the ITR is not updated in Aadhaar or PAN records, as the secondary address is mainly an additional communication address.

“However, taxpayers should ensure that the address disclosed is accurate and genuine. Since ITR details may be cross-verified with PAN, Aadhaar, bank, employer, and other records, major inconsistencies could invite verification or communication-related issues,” commented Surana.

Therefore, where there is a material change in address, it is advisable to keep key records updated wherever applicable.

Can taxpayers update the secondary address through a revised ITR?

If a taxpayer discovers that the secondary address reported in the original return is incorrect, incomplete, or has changed, the information can generally be corrected by filing a revised return under Section 139(5) within the prescribed time limits, provided the original return was filed within the applicable due date, according to Surana.

A revised return allows taxpayers to rectify omissions and inaccuracies, including personal and contact details disclosed in the ITR. However, if the change is only for future communication, taxpayers may also update the address in their e-filing profile.

Common mistakes to avoid while entering address details

Some of the most common mistakes include:

Using outdated addresses that no longer reflect the taxpayer’s current residential or correspondence location

Providing incomplete address details, such as incorrect PIN codes, missing flat numbers, or inaccurate locality information, may affect communication from the tax department

Reporting addresses that are inconsistent with other records, such as employer information, HRA documentation, or other tax disclosures, without a reasonable explanation

Failing to update contact details, resulting in notices or communications being sent to an address where the taxpayer no longer resides.

To avoid issues, taxpayers should verify all address fields before filing, provide a genuine communication address, and update PAN, Aadhaar, bank or employer records where there has been a material change.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute professional tax advice. Tax laws and regimes are subject to frequent changes by the government. Readers should verify details with official Income Tax Department notifications or consult a Chartered Accountant before making any financial decisions.

Every financial journey has a turning point. What’s yours?

Financial Express is launching a new series highlighting real experiences with money, investments, and the taxman. Did a sudden tax rule catch you off guard? Did a piece of financial advice change your life? Your story could provide invaluable, practical lessons for thousands of fellow taxpayers. Share your experience with us. We respect your privacy: no stories will be featured without a direct conversation and your full consent. Thank you.