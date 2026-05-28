Diversified conglomerate Reliance Industries (RIL) extended loans, advances and equity support to businesses across new energy, retail, FMCG and digital services, its FY26 annual report shows. The loans were to the tune of over Rs 41,000 crore during the period.

While Reliance Strategic Business Ventures (RSBVL), the group’s investment and incubation vehicle, received capital support of around Rs 9,000 crore during the year. The company also extended loans and advances of Rs 3,471 crore to RSBVL.

Jamnagar Green Complex

At the same time, RIL infused nearly Rs 5,000 crore into clean energy ventures, including Reliance New Energy, while also extending Rs 2,000 crore to Reliance New Energy Battery and Rs 1,500 crore to Reliance New Solar Energy. RIL said these investments were aimed at accelerating the development of the Dhirubhai Ambani Green Energy Giga Complex at Jamnagar.

Scaling Consumer Tech

Reliance Consumer Products (RCPL), which houses brands such as Campa and Independence, recieved Rs 4,000 crore in funds in FY26. While Reliance Retail Ventures received nearly Rs 3,000 crore of support for expansion of stores, supply chains and omni-channel operations.The company also extended Rs 18,613 crore to Reliance Corporate IT Park, reflecting continuing support of digital and infrastructure assets in telecom, AI and enterprise businesses.