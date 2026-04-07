Sandeep Ghosh, Visa’s Group Country Manager for India and South Asia, has resigned from his position at the company. A Visa spokesperson told Financial Express that Ghosh is leaving the organization for an opportunity outside the company.

The spokesperson said that the company has found Ghosh’s successor and the transition will be smooth, as Ghosh had previously informed the company about his departure.

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“After over four years with Visa, Sandeep Ghosh, Group Country Manager for India and South Asia at Visa, has decided to leave the organisation for an external opportunity. This decision was communicated in advance, enabling a well-planned transition. Sandeep’s successor has been identified, the Visa spokesperson told Financial Express.

Visa’s growth under Ghosh

Ghosh joined Visa in March 2022 to oversee the company’s operations in India and South Asia. He played a crucial part in expanding the finance company’s presence in digital payments and strengthening collaboration with banks and fintech companies.

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Ghosh’s tenure at Visa coincided with strong growth in India’s digital payments ecosystem, driven by robust public infrastructure and rising consumers.

Ghosh’s previous experience

Ghosh has been part of India’s financial ecosystem for about 35 years, serving at the helm of several conglomerates. Before joining Visa, Ghosh worked with EY as a Partner & Leader. He worked at EY from 2018 to 2022, serving as the Leader of the Financial Services consulting practice at EY, overseeing a period of hyper growth in the practice, leading to significant revenue growth.

Earlier, Ghosh was the CEO of BHARTI AXA LIFE from 2011 to 2017 and the Managing Director, Commercial Banking Head of ANZ’s APAC operations from 2010 to 2011.

“With an execution-first mindset and collaborative leadership style, I focus on delivering impact in challenging and high-growth environments. I believe adaptability, learning agility and resilience to be my top leadership strengths.” Ghosh wrote about his leadership style.

Ghosh’s education

Sandeep Ghosh completed his bachelor’s degree in commerce from the University of Mumbai in 1988. In the following two years, he completed his MBA in Marketing and Strategy from the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad.