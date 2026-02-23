Penn University has advised international students to carry immigration documents while travelling. Penn’s International Student and Scholar Services (ISSS) advised international students that they should always have their immigration documentation on them, in light of the ongoing federal immigration enforcement action, reports The Daily Pennsylvanian.

In an email from February 18 that The Daily Pennsylvanian was able to receive, ISSS stressed the value of having specific immigration documents on hand and offered advice on how to deal with encounters with law enforcement.

In the message, ISSS advised international students and scholars traveling within Philadelphia to carry photocopies of relevant documentation, including an “unexpired passport biographical page,” a visa page, and up-to-date paperwork such as the I-20 and I-94 forms.

Digital copies of their “EAD Card and OPT I-20,” as well as, if relevant, a USCIS approval notification, should be carried by students on OPT, a temporary work license that permits F-1 visa students to work in the United States after graduation, according to the email. Additionally, ISSS advised permanent residents to keep a copy of their green card with them.

The email advised international students leaving Philadelphia to carry original immigration documents instead of photocopies. Additionally, the international students’ community has been advised to stay calm, respectful, and responsive to law enforcement inquiries.

The email instructed international students to memorize and save the Division of Public Safety’s number and assured them that those services are “available at any time, on or off campus — including while traveling within the United States or abroad.”

In June 2025, the U.S. implemented a travel ban for individuals from twelve countries, prompting Penn ISSS to encourage affected students to return to the U.S. quickly. By December 2025, ISSS advised those impacted by expanded federal restrictions to refrain from nonessential international travel and to seek advice before departing the country.

The US authorities have been given a free hand to deal with lawbreakers. Visas can be revoked for violent crimes, drunk driving, supporting terrorism, overstaying, illegal work, or any violation of the terms that compromise safety. The social-media accounts are also under stricter scrutiny, posing threats to international students.

The government has increased its enforcement against international students by revoking entry visas and terminating residency status without notice, which cancels their legal status in the US and heightens the risk of deportation.