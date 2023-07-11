Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund June 2023 Factsheet has been published by the fund house. The June factsheet shows that the fund has about 15.47% in cash holdings, debt and money market instruments, and arbitrage positions, of which 12.76% represents only cash holdings. The total AUM for the Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund (PPFCF), as of June 2023, was Rs 37,699.02 Crores. The Net Asset Value (NAV) of PPFCF on June 30, 2023, for the Regular Plan was Rs 55.5252 while for the Direct Plan, it was Rs 59.632. The expense ratio of PPFCF for the Regular Plan is 1.49% and for Direct Plan it is 0.69%.

PPFCF is a flexi-cap international mutual fund scheme that enables Indian investors to diversify their investments globally. The exposure to overseas companies distinguishes the Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund from other schemes in its category. The PPFCF is an open-ended equity-oriented plan that invests both domestically and globally in large, medium, and small-cap companies.

The total allocation into international stocks stands at 17.59% of the total AUM of the fund, compared to 18.26% as of May 2023. As of June 2023, PPFCF has exposure to four foreign stocks – Microsoft Corporation (5.34%), Alphabet (4.85% ), Amazon (3.78%), and Meta Platforms (3.62%).

Earlier, the entire allocation of 0.54% of Suzuki Motor Corp (ADR) has been sold in PPFCF. Instead, the fund had purchased shares of Maruti Suzuki India Limited Automobiles listed on the Indian exchange. As a result, PPFCF currently holds four international stocks rather than the five overseas corporations it previously held.

Major allocation changes were seen in a few stocks including NMDC, Coal India, Powergrid, and HDFC.

May Portfolio

NMDC: 1.17%

Coal India: 4.25%

Powergrid: 4.15%

HDFC: 7.89%

June Portfolio

NMDC: 1.45%

Coal India: 5.05%

Powergrid: 4.94%

HDFC: 8.40%

Allocation to Axis Bank, HCL Tech, Infosys, and CDSL saw an increase while allocation to ITC, Bajaj Holdings, ICICI Bank, and IEX stands reduced.

As of June 30, 2023, the Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund has a 1-year return of 26.21% compared to the Nifty 500’s and the Nifty 50’s returns of 23.90% and 22.91%, respectively. The CAGR of PPFCF since commencement (May 24, 2013) is 18.48% as opposed to 13.64% for Nifty 50. The last 10-year return of PPFCF is almost 18.80%.