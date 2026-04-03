H-1B cap season 2027 has closed, with USCIS confirming that it has received sufficient registrations for unique beneficiaries to meet the fiscal year 2027 cap. The H-1B cap season 2027 has been different from the earlier ‘lottery’ selection rounds conducted by USCIS.

Firstly, a new wage-based selection process has been put to use for the H-1B cap season 2027. Secondly, every US employer must pay a $100,000 petition fee before hiring a foreign worker selected in the H-1B cap season 2027.

Immigrant experts provided an on-the-ground report detailing the experiences of employers and employees during the 2027 H-1B cap season.

Navneet S. Chugh, Attorney, C.P.A., Chugh, LLP.

H-1B registration this year has been noticeably more disciplined on both sides. Employers, facing sharply higher registration fees and stricter anti-fraud rules, have largely abandoned “spray and pray” filings and are prioritizing genuinely specialized roles, higher wage levels, and candidates they are confident they can onboard and retain.

On the employee side, strong candidates are trying to secure multiple bona fide offers within the rules, and they are much more attuned to how title, duties, and salary affect their odds under the new, beneficiary-focused process.

At the same time, employees are investing more in contingency plans like STEM OPT, cap-exempt positions, or alternative destinations like Canada; so H-1B is now one strategic track rather than the only immigration bet.

Dmitry Litvinov, CEO and Founder of Dreem

On the employer side, the genuine ones with real, specific roles at competitive salaries are now structurally advantaged. The new weighted lottery assigns entries based on wage level – Level 3 earns 3 times the selection probability of Level 1.

Mid-size tech companies and growth-stage startups that sponsor skilled, senior talent at market rates now have odds that actually reflect the caliber of the candidates they’re filing for.

On the employee side, the math has changed materially. Candidates at Level 3 and Level 4 wages have selection odds approaching 3-4 times higher than entry-level registrations.

For a skilled product manager, senior engineer, or tech lead with a real offer – this is the most favorable H-1B lottery environment they’ve seen in years, if they’re at the right wage level.

On the volume side, the registrations dropped an estimated 30 to 50 percent compared to FY2026 – a significant decline that directly reflects the impact of the new $100,000 fee and the wage-weighted lottery.

The outsourcing and IT staffing model that historically drove bulk registrations at Level I and Level II wages has been effectively repriced out of the game. That is not an accident – it reflects the stated policy goal of prioritizing higher-wage, higher-skilled petitions.

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Sonam Chanwani, Managing Partner, KS Legal & Associates

The H-1B 2027 cycle reflects a more cautious employer approach, with fewer speculative filings and more role-specific hiring, while candidates are becoming selective and exploring backup jurisdictions.

A steep fee environment, even if not fully crystallised at $100k, will likely shrink overall opportunities rather than benefit laid-off H-1B or F-1 holders, except for highly specialised talent.

The broader trend is clear: US immigration is becoming stricter on intent and compliance, not closed, but far less tolerant of tactical visa shifts.

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Disclaimer: This article is for general informational purposes only and does not constitute legal, immigration, or tax advice. Immigration laws and government policies are subject to frequent change without notice. While we strive to provide accurate updates, readers are strongly advised to verify the latest requirements with the official embassy, consulate, or government portal of the respective country. Financial Express is not responsible for any decisions made based on this information. For personalized guidance, please consult a qualified immigration attorney or a certified professional advisor.