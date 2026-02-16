As far as studying in Germany is concerned, India has established itself as the largest country of origin with almost 59,000 students – an increase of 20 percent compared to the previous year. Germany’s universities remain highly attractive to students from around the world. In the 2024-25 winter semester, approximately 402,000 international students and doctoral candidates were enrolled at German universities – around six percent more than in the previous year.

The number of international students at German universities has risen again in the current winter semester. According to a more recent snapshot survey by DAAD, around 420,000 international students and doctoral candidates are currently enrolled at German universities. A total of 212 universities from all over Germany took part in the survey. Around 78 per cent of all international students in Germany are enrolled at the participating universities.

According to the DAAD’s projections, three-quarters of the participating universities report stable or rising numbers of newly enrolled international students intending to graduate in Germany.

42 per cent of universities report rising numbers, around one-third report stable developments, while one-quarter report a decline. Based on this feedback, the DAAD forecasts a total of around 420,000 international students in Germany for the 2025/26 winter semester.

There has also been an increase in the number of international first-year students. According to DAAD projections, around 99,000 first-year students from abroad are enrolled at German universities for the first time. This represents an increase of nine per cent over the previous year, when the figure was 91,000. The number of international first-year students reached a new record high of 116,600 according to more recent data.

International students in Germany significantly contribute to the economy, providing about eight times more revenue in the long term than the state invests in their education, according to a study by the German Economic Institute (IW) for the German Academic Exchange Service (DAAD), despite the fact that most German universities do not charge tuition fees from international students.

Most international students intending to complete their degrees in Germany are enrolled in engineering (43 percent) and economics, law, and social sciences (25 percent). The proportion of international students is particularly high in Master’s and doctoral programs (26 and 28 percent, respectively).

The environment for students and scientists in the USA is changing after Trump administration’s crackdown on international students and new H-1B visa rules for the 2027 Cap Season registrations. According to the survey, many universities are also noticing increased interest from abroad in Germany as a place to study and conduct research, particularly from the United States.

In addition, almost half of the universities surveyed expect to further expand their English-language courses in the coming year. 46 per cent of the universities surveyed expect to expand their English-language programmes in the coming twelve months.

The number of English-language degree programs in Germany has also continued to rise. In summer 2025, state-recognized universities offered nearly 2,400 English-language programs – including around 420 Bachelor’s and 1,930 Master’s programs.

The proportion of English-language programs among all degree programs is thus just over 18 percent at the Master’s level, while at the Bachelor’s level it was only 4 percent.

Almost every German university now offers at least one English-language program. According to the latest BintHo survey conducted by the DAAD in the winter semester of 2023/24, English-language degree programs are a decisive factor for international students when choosing their host country and university.

As part of the survey, the DAAD also asked universities to assess the typical obstacles to international students accessing a place at university. The universities cited difficulties in connection with entry and visa procedures (79 per cent), the limited availability of affordable housing (71 per cent) and the costs of studying and living (63 per cent) as particularly relevant.