Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has today inaugurated a water ATM in a move aimed at improving access to safe drinking water in an unauthorised colony in Shalimar Bagh. The initiative is part of the government’s broader effort to upgrade water access in densely populated areas and unregularised colonies across the capital.

Addressing residents of Shalimar Bagh during the event, Rekha Gupta said the government is working round the clock to ensure clean drinking water reaches every household. She described the newly installed unit as a “first-of-its-kind” large water ATM in the area, capable of providing up to 30 litres of chilled, purified drinking water per person daily.

Water ATMs to improve Daily water access

The water ATMs have been introduced to tackle water scarcity and improve access to safe drinking water in high-density neighbourhoods. According to officials, each unit is equipped with a modern five-stage reverse osmosis (RO) system and can purify around 2,000 litres of water per hour.

To make the system more accessible, the chief minister also distributed special water ATM cards to residents. These cards will allow people to easily collect purified water on a daily basis. Around eight such ATMs have been installed across the Shalimar Bagh constituency as part of a corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative by Indian Oil Corporation.

Some residents welcomed the move, saying it would reduce dependence on private water suppliers and ensure a steady supply of safe drinking water, especially during peak summer months.

Focus on housing and civic development

Alongside water access, Gupta reiterated the government’s commitment to improving housing conditions in unauthorised colonies and jhuggi clusters. She said efforts are underway to provide permanent housing to residents living in informal settlements.

“Delhi has around 700 jhuggi clusters where lakhs of people live. The goal is to ensure that every family gets a pucca house in the future,” she said. She also urged residents not to set up new jhuggis that could block roads and create civic issues.

Infrastructure Push Ahead of Chhath Puja

The chief minister also reviewed ongoing civic works, including the cleaning of the Munak Canal and construction of a Chhath ghat. Officials were directed to complete both projects within the stipulated timeline and maintain high-quality standards.

Rekha Gupta emphasised that proper infrastructure for festivals like Chhath Puja is a priority, ensuring devotees have a clean and safe environment.