Mid-tier IT services firm Coforge has won a five-year contract worth at over $230 million (around ₹2,219 crore) for an AI-led transformation project with a major European firm that wasn’t disclosed. In an official release, the IT services firm said the deal is one of the biggest AI-led transformation deals secured by them in the region.

The programme will combine modern Low Code/No-Code (LCNC) platforms with AI automation and accelerated, AI-infused software development practices to transform business operations. The project is intended to improve decision-making, increase productivity, reduce manual effort and enable faster delivery of outcomes at scale. Coforge’s role in this brings together in-depth functional expertise, platform engineering capabilities and an AI-first execution approach to support and accelerate the adoption of intelligent and scalable AI services.

“This engagement is a significant milestone for our European business and reflects the growing demand for AI-led transformation programmes that deliver measurable business value,” John Speight, president and Europe business leader, Coforge, said. “Organisations are increasingly looking to move beyond isolated AI initiatives and embed intelligence into their core operations.

The pipeline of material AI-led transformation conversations across our markets continues to expand rapidly, as clients seek partners who can move from experimentation to enterprise-scale execution. By combining modern platforms, AI-powered automation, and our deep engineering capabilities, we will help the client accelerate innovation, improve operational efficiency, and create a more agile and future-ready enterprise.”

The Noida-headquartered firm which is expected to announce its first-quarter results for FY27 on July 27, also last signed a large deal earlier in February after it was awarded a $158 million (₹1,524 crore) five-year contract by a UK-based client.

Ahead of this, last year in March, the IT firm secured a massive 13-year strategic agreement with US-based travel technology firm Sabre valued at $1.56 billion.