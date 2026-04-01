National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) constructed 5313 km of national highways in 2025-26 which was 15% higher than the target of 4620 km for the year. The achievement last financial year was 5-3% lower than last year.

The higher than targeted construction in 2025-26 was driven by Rs 2.44 lakh crore capital expenditure, which was 2.5% higher than the budgetary support of Rs 2.38 lakh crore.

The differential amount of Rs 5978 crore was met through NHAI’s own resources, NHAI said in a statement. NHAI’s capital expenditure in FY 2024-25 was at an all-time high of approximately Rs. 2.5 lakh crore.

NHAI’s active construction pipeline, which currently stands at 27,597 km with a capital cost of Rs. 7.72 lakh crore, of which approximately 13,228 km remains under construction.

During the year NHAI raised Rs 28,307 crore from monetisation in 2025-26, just short of the target of Rs 30,000 crore. These funds came from two rounds of asset transfer through Infrastructure Investment Trust (invIT) and two rounds of Toll Operate Transfer (ToT).

The overall target of highway construction for the last financial year was 10,000 km, which was lower than 10,660 km in 2024-25. Against the target of 10,000 km till the third week of March 8600 km of highways have been built, Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said in reply to a question in Rajya Sabha.

Other than NHAI, the highways are built by the roads wing of the Ministry of Road transport and Highways and National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation.