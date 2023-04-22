Siemens-RVNL consortium bags orders for advanced rail electrification project for Surat Metro Phase 1 and Ahmedabad Metro Phase 2

Siemens consortium has received orders from Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation Limited (GMRCL) for advanced rail electrification technologies. The move will provide a step towards creating safer, greener, and smarter transport solutions for sustainable cities.

Contract details:-

As part of consortium, Siemens Limited along with Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL), has bagged two orders from GMRCL to provide project management, rail electrification technologies, advanced power supply, and distribution systems to Surat Metro Phase 1, and Ahmedabad Metro Phase 2 projects. Apart from these, Siemens Limited will also be providing advanced digital solutions such as Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) solutions for both the metro projects. Of the consortium, the share of Siemens Limited is Rs 678 crore.

In a statement, Gunjan Vakharia, Head of Mobility Business, Siemens Limited, said, “Siemens takes great pride in being an integral part of the development of Gujarat’s public transportation system through these landmark metro projects. They will play a pivotal role in enhancing the quality of life and the all-round growth of the cities and region. We would like to thank GMRCL for trusting Siemens in their journey of creating a safer, greener and smarter transport solution for sustainable cities.”

About Surat Metro Phase 1:-

The 40 km long Surat Metro Phase 1 project will have two corridors – (a) Sarthana-Dream City, and (b) Bhesan-Saroli.

(a) Sarthana-Dream City corridor: The 21.61 km long corridor will have six underground and fourteen elevated stations.

(b) Bhesan-Saroli corridor: The 18.74 long corridor will have 18 elevated stations.

About Ahmedabad Metro Phase 2 project:-

The 28.254 km long Ahmedabad Metro Phase 2 project will have 23 stations. It will have two corridors – (a) Motera Stadium to Mahatma Mandir, and (b) GNLU to GIFT City.

About Gujarat Metro Rail:-

Presently, two corridors of Gujarat Metro rail are in operation – (a) from APMC to Motera Stadium, and (b) from Thaltej Gam to Vastral Gam.