Commuters in Kanpur are set to get a major connectivity boost as the Kanpur Central–Naubasta section of Kanpur Metro Line 1 is expected to open very soon for public. The work on this stretch is progressing rapidly, and construction activity has picked up pace across all stations.

To speed up preparations for starting services, the Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation (UPMRC) has begun installing Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) gates at all 7 stations in this section. Once this corridor becomes operational, it is expected to improve local connectivity and reduce travel time across important parts of the city.

कॉरिडोर-1 के कानपुर सेंट्रल–नौबस्ता सेक्शन पर यात्री सेवाएं शुरू करने की तैयारियां तेज़ी से आगे बढ़ रही हैं। सभी 7 आगामी स्टेशनों पर AFC गेट्स का इंस्टॉलेशन कार्य जारी है, जिससे यात्रियों को टिकट एवं NCMC कार्ड के माध्यम से तेज़, सहज और स्मार्ट प्रवेश सुविधा मिल सकेगी#UPMRC pic.twitter.com/dllcvGVigu — Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialUPMetro) June 1, 2026

Kanpur Metro Line 1: Route, Length

Kanpur Metro Line 1 is a key corridor planned from IIT Kanpur to Naubasta. The total length of this line is around 23.8 km, with 7 underground and 14 elevated stations. It connects major residential areas, markets, hospitals, and educational hubs, making daily travel easier for commuters.

Stations on this route: IIT Kanpur, Kalyanpur Railway Station, SPM Hospital, CSJM Kanpur University, Gurudev Chauraha, Geeta Nagar, Rawatpur Railway Station, Lala Lajpat Rai Hospital, Moti Jheel, Chunniganj, Naveen Market, Bada Chauraha, Nayaganj, Kanpur Central, Jhakarkatti, Transport Nagar, Baradevi, Kidwai Nagar, Vasant Vihar, Baudh Nagar, and Naubasta.

IIT Kanpur- Kanpur Central section open for commuters

Right now, the section from IIT Kanpur to Kanpur Central is already open for commuters. Once the remaining stretch up to Naubasta starts operations, it will further improve connectivity and make travel across the city faster and more convenient.

Another metro line to boost connectivity in Kanpur

The Kanpur Metro project also includes another important corridor that is currently under construction. This line will further improve connectivity across the city and provide easier travel options for daily commuters once completed.

The corridor runs from Agriculture University to Barra-8 and has a total length of around 8.60 km. It will include 5 elevated stations and 3 underground stations, connecting key residential and developing areas of Kanpur.

Once the remaining section of Line 1 opens and work on Line 2 progresses towards completion, Kanpur Metro is expected to significantly strengthen urban connectivity and make daily travel faster and more convenient for commuters.

