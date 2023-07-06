scorecardresearch
Jammu, Srinagar to get metro connectivity; J&K administration sends proposal to Centre – Details here 

The administration has submitted an proposal for a 25 km line in Srinagar and a 23 km line in Jammu.

Written by FE Online
The metro passengers have to maintain proper decorum while travelling.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has submitted a proposal for the development of two metro lines in the region — one each in Srinagar and Jammu cities. The administration has submitted the proposal to the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs for the construction. 

The aim of this proposal is to boost the public transport system and economic activities in Union Territory. Notably, if the proposal is cleared this will be the first metro line for the region as J&K currently does not have a metro line. The administration has submitted an proposal for a 25 km line in Srinagar and a 23 km line in Jammu. 

The government is planning to introduce a MetroLite system instead of the regular metro rail system due to the unique terrain and requirements of the region. Infrastructural push for the Union Territory has been the Central government’s key agenda for the last few years.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, in an interview with The Indian Express, said, “Since a metro line like Delhi will not be possible for J&K, a MetroLite has been proposed. I think there was some consultation on whether a MetroNeo should be approved for Srinagar and Jammu but I think a MetroLite is what we are looking at, for now.” 

According to the written reply submitted back in 2021 by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affair in Lok Sabha, the requests for financial assistance for the construction of metro projects was received from 5 cities including Jammu and Srinagar. 

Metrolite – more efficient transportation system

MetroLite is a light urban rail transit system that has low capital, operation and maintenance cost. MetroLite has lower capacity as compared to traditional metro rail systems. 

This system is more viable for the owing to its light civil structure, lesser axle load, low power rated electrical equipment, smaller stations, etc. 

The MetroLite system can also be utilised as a feeder system to the conventional metro rail system. 

