The Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation (BMRCL) has announced an annual fare revision across its metro network. It has introduced a formula-based mechanism aimed at avoiding sharp, irregular fare hikes in the future. The revised fare will be implemented from February 9, 2026 and will remain valid for one year, as per a media release shared by the metro operator on X (formerly Twitter).

BMRCL stated that the decision has been taken in respect of the recommendations of the First Fare Fixation Committee (FFC) made under the Metro Railways & Maintenance Act, 2022. The committee also highlighted that the fares had not been revised for 7.5 years. The letter also mentioned that a reworking of fare zones from 29 zones to 10 had earlier led to a sharp average rise of 51.55%. To prevent these spikes, the FFC has suggested a transparent annual automatic fare revision formula.

Why is Bengaluru Metro revising fares annually now?

As per the BMRCL, the new system relates fare revisions to operation and maintenance (O&M) costs or caps them at 5% per year, whichever is lower. The aim is to allow fares to gradually increase and to keep pace with inflation and operating expenses, instead of imposing sudden, large hikes after long gaps.

For the current revision cycle, audited financial data indicates a 10.20 surge in costs, but the fare hike has been curtailed to 5% in line with FFC’s norms.

How much will the metro fare increase for daily commuters?

Under the revised structure, the minimum increase is Rs. 1, and the maximum increase is Rs. 5 across the 10 fare zones. This will cover a total of BMRCL’s 96.10 km network. Here are the updated zone-wise fares:

Fare Zone Distance slab (km) Existing fare (Rs) Revised fare (Rs) F1 0–2 10 11 F2 2–4 20 21 F3 4–6 30 32 F4 6–8 40 42 F5 8–10 50 53 F6 10–15 60 63 F7 15–20 70 74 F8 20–25 80 84 F9 25–30 90 95 F10 >30 90 95

Details on smart cards, discounts, and tourist passes

BMRCL has announced that existing commuter-friendly discounts will continue to exist for smart card and NMC users. A five percent discount will be given during peak hours, a 10 percent discount will be provided during non-peak hours and 10% discounts on Sundays and three designated national holidays will also be given.

Here are the revised tourist card prices:

Validity Smart Card (Rs) Mobile QR (Rs) One day 313 263 Three days 628 578 Five days 943 893

The 5 percent annual increase will also be applicable for group tickets and tourist cards.