Indian IT major Wipro announced its Q4 and full-year results today, delivering a muted performance. However, what can be a disappointment for investors, the IT firm did not announce any new dividend for FY26, adding that the interim dividend in January shall be considered the final dividend.

Here are all the details pertaining to the company’s dividend announcement and financials.

Wipro Dividend: No new dividend announcement

The IT major paid a total interim dividend of Rs 11 per share for FY26, which it said shall be considered as its final dividend. In January, the company had declared a dividend of Rs 6, while in Q2 FY26 it announced a dividend of Rs 5.

“During the year ended March 31, 2026, the Company paid an interim dividend of Rs 11 per equity share (Rs 5 declared on July 17, 2025, and Rs 6 declared on January 16, 2026),” it said in its filing.

The company’s Chief Financial Officer, Aparna Iyer, said, “During the year, we have returned a substantial portion of our cash generated to shareholders in the form of dividends.”

Wipro: Q4 profit declined nearly 2% YoY

In line with street estimates, the company’s net profit declined on a year-on-year basis. For Q4 FY26, Wipro’s net profit stood at Rs 3,501.8 crore, falling nearly 2% against Rs 3,569.6 crore reported in the same quarter last year. On a sequential basis, the company’s profit rose 12% from Rs 3,119 crore.

Wipro: Q4 revenue rises 7% YoY

The company’s Q4 FY26 revenue from operations jumped by more than 7% to Rs 24,236 crore, compared to Rs 22,504 crore reported in the same quarter last year. Sequentially, revenue was up nearly 3% from Rs 23,555 crore.

Wipro: Board approved share buyback worth Rs 15,000 crore

The company’s board approved a proposed buyback of 60 crore equity shares of Rs 2 each, for an aggregate amount of Rs 15,000 crore, at a price of Rs 250 per equity share.

Wipro: Q4 attrition rate declines

Wipro recorded a three-quarter low attrition rate of 13.8% on a trailing 12-month basis for the reporting quarter, down from 15% a year ago. The fall has been gradual but consistent through the year, easing from 15.1% in the June quarter to 14.9% in September and 14.2% in December.