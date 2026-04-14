Real Estate Company, Prestige Group has announced a three-year partnership with software company Autodesk to deploy the firm’s design and cloud tools across the enterprise.

“This landmark engagement marks one of the largest new enterprise collaborations and underscores Prestige Group’s commitment to digitally transforming its end-to-end project lifecycle,” the company said in its filing.

Prestige Group- Autodesk collaboration: Key Details

Under the partnership, the real-estate firm will deploy central Autodesk tools including, and Autodesk Forma and the Autodesk AEC (Architecture, Engineering & Construction) Collection across its portfolio of residential, commercial, retail, hospitality, and mixed-use developments.

“The transformation will also introduce process standardization, ecosystem-wide digital alignment, and capability-building initiatives for partners—redefining how projects are designed, managed, and delivered across the organization,” Prestige Group said in its press release.

Additionally, the real-estate firm will utilize Autodesk technologies to implement 4D and 5D capabilities, to help integrate designs, schedule and execute workflows and so on.

Prestige Group- Autodesk collaboration: Management Commentary

Commenting on the partnership, Vishesh Kaul, Chief Information & Digital Officer, Prestige Group, said ““By partnering with Autodesk, we are building a connected digital backbone that unifies design and execution across our enterprise. This move enables greater collaboration, improved efficiency, and stronger control across our projects while positioning us for a more sustainable and future-ready growth journey.”

Emphasizing on the efficiency of these technological developments, Kamolika Peres Gupta, Vice President, Autodesk India & SAARC said, “Our collaboration with Prestige Group further strengthens our engagement with leading developers and underscores the growing shift toward design-led, technology-enabled transformation.”

She added that ,“By embracing integrated, cloud-based platforms, the industry can revolutionize how projects are delivered—enabling sustainable, design-driven, and cost-efficient developments to be completed in significantly less time.”

Prestige Group: Share Price

On Monday the company’s stock ended the trade at Rs 1,303.3 down over 1% from its previous close. Over the past one month the stock has delivered a return of more than 4%. However, over the past six months the stock has declined by nearly 19%, and since the past one year the stock has climbed by nearly 9%.

So far in 2026, the stock has fallen by more than 18%.