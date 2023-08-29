LTIMindtree partners CAST AI to help businesses optimise cloud investment

LTIMindtree has announced a strategic collaboration with CAST AI, a leading SaaS company that specialises in automated cost optimization for customers who run their cloud-native applications on Google Cloud, AWS, and Microsoft Azure. This collaboration brings together LTIMindtree’s Infinity platform, with CAST AI’s cloud cost optimisation platform to provide enterprises with a complete view of their cloud portfolio.

Bring together synergies

The partnership, as per the company statement, will help companies save, on average, over 60 percent on cloud costs as they modernise legacy applications for cloud migration. This combined offering will empower organisations to optimise Kubernetes management and costs in a single or multi-cloud environments, without any manual intervention, according to them. “We’re thrilled to partner with LTIMindtree, a world leader in helping organizations navigate the digital transformation journey. Our speciality at CAST AI revolves around cloud cost optimisation. Google Cloud Platform alone has some hundreds of virtual machines on offer. The manual effort of configuring resources, picking virtual machines, and setting auto-scaling policies is overwhelming. And frankly, it costs more than its optimization impact. We automate the entire process, reducing your cloud costs in real-time,” said Yuri Frayman, CEO and Co-founder, CAST AI.

Better cost optimisation

Nachiket Deshpande, WholeTime Director, and Chief Operating Officer, LTIMindtree added that “This partnership with CAST AI has enabled us to offer discrete services to our customers aligned with their business goals and objectives. Through this collaboration, we are assisting our customers in deriving value from their cloud investments through enhanced end-to-end observability and cost optimization, along with freeing up their budget for modernisation.”

The collaboration will strengthen the value proposition and help the organizations align their cloud usage strategies and achieve continuous cost savings.