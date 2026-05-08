Bank of Baroda posted a 11% year-on-year rise in its standalone net profit at Rs 5,615 crore against Rs 5,047 crore reported in the year-ago quarter. On a sequential basis too its net profit rose 11% from Rs 5,054 crore reported in the previous quarter.

Bank of Baroda: NII rises by 8.7% YoY

The bank’s net interest income (NII) was posted at Rs 12,494 crore rising 8.7% YoY against Rs 11,494 crore reported in the same quarter last year. While its operating incomes edged up by 1.4% YoY to Rs 16,460 crore in comparison to Rs 16,229 crore reported in Q4FY25.

Meanwhile the lender’s operating expenses for the Jan-March quarter declined by 8.7% to Rs 7,391 crore against Rs 8,097 crore reported in the corresponding quarter last year.

Bank of Baroda: Deposits rises 12% YoY

For the Jan-March period the lender’s global deposits climbed up by 12% to Rs 16.48 lakh crore crore against Rs 14.72 lakh crore reported in the same period last year. Domestic deposits increased by 12.8% YoY to Rs 14.01 lakh crore from Rs 12.42 lakh crore reported in January-March period of the 2024-25 fiscal year.

Bank of Baroda’s global advances climbed up 16.2% YoY to Rs 14.29 lakh crore from Rs 12.30 lakh crore reported in the same quarter last year.

Bank of Baroda: NPA improves by 37 basis points

The public sector bank’s non-performing asset ratio improved as it was pegged at 1.89% in Q4FY26 against 2.26% reported in Q4FY25. The bank said its net NPA ratio also reduced by 13 basis points YoY to 0.45% for the March quarter.

Bank of Baroda: Board recommends Rs 8.5 dividend

The company’s senior management has proposed a dividend of Rs 8.5 per share of face value Rs 2 each, subject to shareholder approval. The record date for the same has been fixed for June 5.