Premier Energies has secured orders worth Rs 2,577 crore in Q4FY26 for the supply of 1,600 MW solar cells and modules.

The execution of these orders is scheduled across Ffinancial year 2027 and 2028, the company said in its regulatory filing.

According to the company’s statement, the contracts have come from a mix of leading domestic Independent Power Producers (IPPs), module manufacturers and EPC contractors in India, reflecting continued confidence in the company’s execution capabilities and integrated manufacturing platform.

Premier Energies capacity to reach 10.6 GW

The growing order book reflects the Premier Energies’ growing scale with cell capacity expected to touch 10.6 GW by September 2026 and module manufacturing capacity recently expanded to 11.1 GW.

Premier Energies Managing Director, Chiranjeev Saluja, said, “This robust order inflow underscores the trust placed by our customers in our manufacturing capabilities and technology roadmap.”

“As India accelerates renewable energy deployment under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, we remain focused on delivering highquality solar solutions at scale,” he added.

In the fourth quarter (Q4) commissioned a 5.6 GW solar photovoltaic TOPCon module manufacturing facility at Seetharampur in Telangana’s Ranga Reddy district through its wholly owned subsidiary, Premier Energies Global Environment.

About Premier Energies

Premier Energies is one of the largest integrated solar module manufacturers in India. The company provides turnkey EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) solutions for solar power plants and also delivers complete solar energy solutions for clients globally.

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In the previous quarter (Q3FY26), Premier Energies reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 392 crore. Revenue from operations of the company stood at Rs 1,936 crore during the same period.

The company has not released the official date to release its Q4FY26 yet.

Premier Energies share price

The share price of Premier Energies is trading flat in the early trade today. The stock has declined 7.23% in the past six months. However, on the year-to-date basis the share price has increased 12.88%.