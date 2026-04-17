Indian pharmaceutical major Lupin has settled multiple lawsuits in the United States. In an exchange disclosure, the company said that it will pay $30 million to settle multiple civil lawsuits related to antitrust violations.

Exchange filing revealed that the company and its subsidiaries are involved in legal proceedings, which are often resolved through settlement agreements with the plaintiffs. In the latest settlement, Lupin has reached a deal with one of the plaintiffs, Humana, an insurance company.

“Under the terms of the Agreement, LPI will pay $30 million in consideration for a full and final release of all claims against LPI and its current and former parents, affiliates, directors, employees, and officers by Humana. This amount of settlement has already been provided in the Company’s prior consolidated financial results,”, Lupin said in the exchange filing.

Lupin denies allegations

While Lupin made a deal to cut litigation costs, the company denies all allegations explicitly. Lupin said it denies the allegations, but, given that other defendants have recently settled the case and to avoid the costs and uncertainties of continued litigation, it has also entered into a settlement with Humana.

“The settlement explicitly states that LPI denies all allegations made against it, and that the Agreement does not imply any admission of liability or unlawful conduct by LPI”, Lupin said.

Lupin share price

Lupin’s stock was trading at Rs 2,304.10, about 0.9 percent down in the intraday trade, on Friday at 01:20 PM. In the last 5 trading sessions, the company’s share price has declined by 0.8%.

Lupin Q3FY26 performance

In the last quarter, Lupin reported about 37 percent YoY profit growth. The company’s Rs 1,180 crore profit in Q3 FY26 was largely driven by its US sales.

Analysts expect Semaglutide Injection to be a significant revenue driver for Lupin in the upcoming quarter. Last month, Lupin entered into a licensing and supply agreement with Zydus Lifesciences to co-market later’s Semaglutide Injection in India. As part of the agreement, Lupin will pay Zydus upfront licensing fees and milestone payments on achieving pre-defined milestones.