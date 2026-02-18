Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has announced plans for a venture with Nvidia to develop a gigawatt-scale AI data centre factory. In an exchange filing, the company stated that the venture will deploy AI-ready data centre infrastructure, advanced computing platforms, and ecosystem-enabling capabilities to support large-scale AI workloads across priority sectors.

The Infrastructure major said that the venture will scale Nvidia GPU cluster deployment at its Chennai DC to 30 MW capacity across its 300-acre Gigawatt-scalable campus, and at the new 40 MW Datacenter in Mumbai, currently under construction.

“The investment establishes the foundation — secure, scalable, and sovereign infrastructure — required to power manufacturing, energy, financial services, healthcare, and public services. With Nvidia’s platforms and L&T’s execution strength, we are building infrastructure that will enable AI to deliver measurable economic impact”, SN Subrahmanyan, Chairman & Managing Director L&T, said in a statement.

Significance and opportunities for L&T

Larsen and Toubro said that the proposed venture will integrate the company’s engineering, infrastructure development with Nvidia AI infrastructure, including Nvidia GPUs, CPUs and reference architectures to enable rapid and secure AI adoption.

The company said that the AI factory model will deliver advanced AI services to global off-takers, hyperscalers & India Inc., across manufacturing, infrastructure, energy, financial services, and healthcare.

The company said that the venture will provide standardised, enterprise-grade AI capabilities for industrial and services use cases.

“Together with L&T—an 88-year-old engineering and nation-building leader—we are laying the foundation for world-class AI infrastructure that will power India’s growth and help realize the full vision of India AI”, Jensen Huang, Founder and CEO of Nvidia, said in a statement.

L&T share price

Larsen and Toubro’s stock was trading at Rs 4,312.90 at 2:30 on Wednesday, up 0.77 per cent.

Larsen and Toubro’s stock has been on an upward trajectory in the last one year. The company’s stock has gained over 33 per cent in a year’s time.

In the last six months, L&T’s stock price has risen by about 18 per cent. Similarly, over the last one month, the infrastructure major’s share price has increased by 11.4 per cent.