Bajaj Auto has expanded its WEGO lineup of electric 3-wheelers across both passenger and cargo segments, introducing the P50, P70, P90, and C90 series. Each variant is designed to cater to diverse customer needs at different price points. The WEGO range starts at Rs. 3.11 lakh and goes up to Rs 4.48 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).



Earlier this year, Bajaj unveiled the WEGO passenger electric 3-wheeler P9018, priced at Rs. 4.41 lakhs and offering a range of 296 km.

The New WEGO series

The new WEGO series aims to alleviate range anxiety for operators while providing multiple options across different price points and usage requirements. According to the company, Bajaj WEGO is now the largest brand in the 3-wheeler market in India.



In the passenger segment, the company launched the 50 Series, which includes the P5009 with a range of 213 km priced at Rs. 3,11,908, and the P5012 with a range of 272 km priced at Rs. 3,69,301, both designed for intra-city and contract carriage use.



The 70 Series is intended for shared commuting in urban and semi-urban markets. It features the P7009, which offers a range of 182 km for Rs. 3,23,001. The P7012 has a range of 259 km and is priced at Rs. 3,63,062. Both models will enjoy special introductory pricing. At the higher end, the 90 Series (P9018) is an extra-large people carrier tailored for shared mobility in semi-urban and rural areas, delivering a range of 296 km and priced at Rs. 4,48,303.



In the cargo segment, the company has launched the C9009 and C9012, designed for last-mile goods movement, offering ranges of 149 km and 207 km, priced at Rs. 3,87,371 and Rs. 4,34,128, respectively.



Samardeep Subandh, President of Intra-City Business at Bajaj Auto, stated that the company is launching the most comprehensive range of electric three-wheelers under a single brand to cater to diverse applications. The P50 series is optimised for high-frequency operations in congested urban environments, while the P90 series is designed for longer distances and higher capacities. The C90 series provides a higher range and loading capability for intra-city goods transport.



The company boasts a network of over 1,500 Bajaj Auto sales and service touchpoints for these vehicles.



The Bajaj WEGO platform is powered by an electric drivetrain with a 2-speed automatic transmission, an advanced battery management system, and regenerative braking technology. These features help reduce range anxiety and enhance long-term ownership value for operators. The WEGO also includes Bluetooth connectivity, a digital LCD, hill hold and climb modes, along with improved passenger space, legroom, and an ergonomic design for easy driver entry and exit.