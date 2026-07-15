Global fintech company Fiserv, Inc. has appointed Pratip Banerji as the General Manager for India and South Asia. In his expanded role, Banerji will lead the company’s client franchise across India and South Asia, with a focus on driving business growth and delivering innovative banking, financial and payments solutions to financial institutions and fintech companies, according to an official statement.

As General Manager, Banerji will oversee Fiserv’s operations across the region while continuing to strengthen relationships with financial institutions and fintech players. The appointment comes as the company looks to expand its presence in one of its key growth markets.

“Pratip brings deep market insights, proven leadership and a strong focus on client partnerships, qualities that are critical as we continue to scale our business across India and South Asia. This region remains a key growth area for Fiserv, and Pratip’s leadership will further accelerate innovation while strengthening our presence across the products, solutions and services we offer in an all-important India market,” Andrew Gelb, Chief Operating Officer, Financial Solutions, Fiserv, said.

Banerji brings more than 35 years of leadership experience across the banking, payments and technology sectors. He has been leading Fiserv’s Financial Solutions business in India and Sri Lanka for over eight years and will continue in that role alongside his new responsibilities.

Under his leadership, Fiserv claims to have established a strong presence in the issuer processing space. The company currently supports nine of the top 12 banks in India with its unified enterprise account-processing platform, covering payment cards, loans, prepaid products and commercial card solutions.