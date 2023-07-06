Vitesco showcases e-scooter prototype in India

Vitesco Technologies is presenting its innovative electrification solutions for a range of segments in the two-wheeler market. For the first time, the company will also be publicly showcasing a demo version of its 48-volt system for electric light motorcycles and scooters with 3 to 7 kW output (equivalent up to 150 cc for combustion engines) in India.

In addition to the company’s two decades of expertise in two-wheel vehicles, in its new developments, Vitesco Technologies also benefits from in-house series products in the automotive sector. The company will be showcasing the integrated EMR3 (third generation of Electronics Motor Reducer) electric axle drive.

Klaus Hau, Executive Board Member and Head of Powertrain Solutions Division and Anurag Garg, Managing Director & Country & Head of Vitesco Technologies India unveiled the Demo scooter at the facility in Talegaon, Pune.

“I truly believe that the future is in electric, and we are excited to showcase our first 48-volt demo vehicle in India”, said Klaus Hau. He continued by stating that India plays a vital part in the company’s global growth strategy. India’s automotive industry is currently undergoing what is possibly the most significant transformation in its history.”

“E-mobility is becoming a mainstream phenomenon and our portfolio focuses on global, scalable platforms for electrified vehicles. We are well-positioned due to our experience, electronics expertise, and large product portfolio. We have more than 15 years of experience in the field of electrification. We currently have approximately 80% of the components required in electrified vehicles in our portfolio.”

Anurag Garg and Klaus Hau

Anurag Garg, Managing Director & Country Head of Vitesco Technologies India said: “We are excited to present a demo version of our 48-volt system for electric light scooters and bikes in India for the first time to the public. Our aim with this concept was to discover the vision of a new generation of EVs while also establishing standards for other e-mobility projects.”

“Globally, we have been investing in this segment since 2006 and have successfully brought e-innovations to market for well over a decade. We will continue to enhance the efficiency and range of innovative electrification solutions for 2-wheelers and Powersports in India using cutting-edge technologies.”

Emission-free motoring: Demo Scooter With a 48-Volt System

The full electric demo scooter was presented in November 2022 for the first time in Milan. Its 48-volt system was designed for smaller two-wheelers, which play a central role in everyday mobility in Asian countries in particular. Vitesco Technologies is already developing the drive system for series production in specific customer projects.

The system is controlled by an eDCU (Electric Drive Control Unit). This integrated control unit for electric drives contains both, the inverter function and additional vehicle functions. The eDCU has been developed specifically for two-wheelers containing features like multi-battery management for swappable batteries.

Additionally, it ensures smart battery management making it compatible with different battery interfaces, embedded in compact and lightweight design.

The drive unit is a compact, high-power density permanent magnet e-motor equipped with a special inductive rotor position sensor (iRPS). The in-house developed sensor gives the brushless electric motor an extremely high quality of control in a fully electric drive. This makes it easy to handle challenging driving situations.

The iRPS is connected to the motor shaft and can be positioned differently The very light and compact system with magnet-less technology without rare earths is immune to low-frequency magnetic fields and can be used in an ambient temperature range of minus 40 to plus 150C.

EMR3: High-performance electric drive for the powersports

The EMR3 electric axle drive is an integrated, compact and lightweight comprising a permanent magnet synchronous motor, power electronics (inverter) and reduction gear (reducer). Vitesco Technologies has been using the third generation of the EMR as standard in numerous passenger car models by European and Asian manufacturers since 2019.

This technology is also a perfect solution for the electrification of multi-track vehicles in the powersports segment such as ATVs and SSVs or for e-rickshaws.

The scalable electric drive provides up to 150 kW of power and up to 2,900 Nm of torque, weighs 76 kilograms and its dimensions are barely larger than a carry-on case (40x35x55 cm). The fact that the system does not require any plugs or cables to connect the motor and inverter also contributes to its robustness. The PDCU used in the hybrid concept could be used as the control unit. It has the potential to communicate with the EMR3.

Vitesco Technologies also has a tailor-made solution for coolant circuits in applications with higher power. The highly efficient electric water pump with a wet-running brushless DC motor is scalable in power (70 to 270 W). It is also configurable with different motors and impeller sizes, as well as different cooling housings.