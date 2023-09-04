Swaraj unveils new range of 40 to 50 HP tractors

Swaraj Tractors has introduced a new range of tractors in the 40 to 50 HP category. The new range of tractors from Swaraj epitomizes its steadfast dedication to advancing India’s agricultural mechanization and addressing the evolving needs of Indian farmers.

Poised to bolster the competitiveness of Swaraj’s product portfolio, the new range has been launched within India’s rapidly expanding and dominant 40-50 HP tractor segment.

The new Swaraj range is now available at all Swaraj Dealerships across India. Prices start at Rs 6.9 lakh for 42 HP (31.3 kW) for the base variant and go up to Rs 9.95 lakh for 50 HP (37.2 kW) for the top-end model. To support farmers, Swaraj Tractors will also provide financing options, ensuring easy access to the latest Swaraj tractor range.

Furthermore, these tractors come with a six-year warranty, highlighting Swaraj Tractors’ unwavering commitment to quality and customer satisfaction, assuring reliability and peace of mind for the farming community.

With a commitment to empowering farmers and boosting agricultural productivity, this range sets new performance standards in this fast-growing segment. The new tractors seamlessly blend power, reliability, and style to conquer even the most challenging conditions with the latest features and technology.

Hemant Sikka, President – Farm Equipment Sector, M&M Ltd., commented, “Swaraj brand’s resonance in the hearts of Indian farmers is a source of immense pride. Through this new Tractor range, we’re offering the latest features and technology to elevate mechanization in Indian agriculture and empower farmers to achieve higher yields and reduce effort, fostering growth and prosperity.”

Harish Chavan, CEO – Swaraj Division, M&M Ltd., expressed excitement about the introduction of new tractors, stating, “With this new tractor range, we’re steering the brand into the future, by enhancing its core of Power and reliability and making it ready for future agriculture mechanisation needs. Beyond performance, this new range emphasizes comfort, versatility for emerging applications and broader customer appeal with its contemporary but authentic styling.”

Furthermore, to enhance the brand’s appeal to a wider customer base, Swaraj has also roped in its own satisfied customer and cricketer MS Dhoni to endorse the brand, and featuring in its new marketing campaign. The new campaign highlights the superior features of the latest range and underscores the enduring loyalty of Swaraj’s customer base.