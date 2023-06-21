ReadyAssist, Okaya EV partner to offer after-sales support

ReadyAssist and Okaya EV announce a strategic partnership to provide a full-stack after-sales service and emergency assistance to Okaya’s B2B and B2C customers. The partnership aims to deliver support and services to Okaya customers, ensuring a hassle-free and convenient experience during vehicle emergencies.

Via this partnership, Okaya customers can rely on ReadyAssist’s trained mechanics, who are available round the clock to provide support. With ReadyAssist’s proprietary technology platform, customers have a real-time interface on their app, simplifying the process of requesting assistance whenever required.

Okaya vehicle owners can also confidently travel, knowing that a reliable and certified technician is just a phone call away. Whether it’s a flat tire, battery issues, or any other roadside breakdown, ReadyAssist’s team will ensure service to get customers back on the road swiftly.

Under this partnership, ReadyAssist will provide Okaya’s B2B customers with exclusive Annual Maintenance Services. This program is tailor-made to cater to the unique requirements of Okaya’s electric vehicle fleet, ensuring smooth operations, minimizing downtime, and maximizing efficiency for businesses.

Vimal Singh, Founder & CEO, ReadyAssist states, “By joining hands with Okaya, we aim to uplift the customers’ experience during their time of need. Our hands-on expertise and in-depth industry knowledge will surely ensure a best-in-class service experience for all Okaya customers.”

Anshul Gupta, Managing Director – Okaya EV, further adds, “By partnering with ReadyAssist, we ensure our customers are in safe hands and can reach out for support 24/7 while being assured of world-class services.”