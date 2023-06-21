scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

ReadyAssist, Okaya EV partner to offer after-sales support

By leveraging ReadyAssist’s expertise and network, Okaya customers gain access to roadside assistance and maintenance services.

Written by Express Mobility Desk
readyassist okaya partnership

ReadyAssist and Okaya EV announce a strategic partnership to provide a full-stack after-sales service and emergency assistance to Okaya’s B2B and B2C customers. The partnership aims to deliver support and services to Okaya customers, ensuring a hassle-free and convenient experience during vehicle emergencies.

Via this partnership, Okaya customers can rely on ReadyAssist’s trained mechanics, who are available round the clock to provide support. With ReadyAssist’s proprietary technology platform, customers have a real-time interface on their app, simplifying the process of requesting assistance whenever required.

Okaya vehicle owners can also confidently travel, knowing that a reliable and certified technician is just a phone call away. Whether it’s a flat tire, battery issues, or any other roadside breakdown, ReadyAssist’s team will ensure service to get customers back on the road swiftly.

Also Read
Also Read

Under this partnership, ReadyAssist will provide Okaya’s B2B customers with exclusive Annual Maintenance Services. This program is tailor-made to cater to the unique requirements of Okaya’s electric vehicle fleet, ensuring smooth operations, minimizing downtime, and maximizing efficiency for businesses.

Vimal Singh, Founder & CEO, ReadyAssist states, “By joining hands with Okaya, we aim to uplift the customers’ experience during their time of need. Our hands-on expertise and in-depth industry knowledge will surely ensure a best-in-class service experience for all Okaya customers.”

Anshul Gupta, Managing Director – Okaya EV, further adds, “By partnering with ReadyAssist, we ensure our customers are in safe hands and can reach out for support 24/7 while being assured of world-class services.”

More Stories on
Electric vehicles

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 21-06-2023 at 07:30 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Stock Market

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS