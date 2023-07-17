scorecardresearch
Ashok Leyland bags Rs 800 crore order from Indian Army

The Chennai-based auto company will supply FAT 4×4 and GTV 6×6 specialised vehicles used for towing light and medium guns.

Written by Express Mobility Desk
Updated:
Ashok Leyland Fat 4x4

Ashok Leyland, one of the largest suppliers of logistics vehicles to the Indian Army has won order for Rs 800 crore in the defence Sector. The contracts awarded include the procurement of the Field Artillery Tractor (FAT 4×4) and the Gun Towing Vehicle (GTV 6×6).

The FAT 4×4 and GTV 6×6 are specialised vehicles employed by the Artillery for towing light and medium guns, respectively. Both these platforms were prominently featured in the initial positive indigenisation list announced by the government of India.

Shenu Agarwal, MD and CEO, Ashok Leyland said, “The Defence business has been a strong pillar of growth for us, and this win further establishes our leadership in defence mobility vehicles business. This is also a testament to our firm commitment to providing advanced mobility solutions for our armed forces. We are grateful for the trust placed in Ashok Leyland by the government of India, and we remain dedicated to contributing to the country’s indigenisation efforts and self-reliance in defense manufacturing.”

Amandeep Singh, President – Defence Business, Ashok Leyland said, “Ashok Leyland’s dependable mobility solutions have consistently remained a formidable asset within the defense sector, catering to the diverse needs of personnel and logistics across the armed forces. We are proud that we have been a leading example of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’, by serving alongside our forces through our products and solutions. Ashok Leyland has invested in development of mobility platforms ranging from 4×4, 6×6, 8×8, 10×10 & 12×12 for various applications and operational requirements of Indian Armed Forces. These platforms are indigenously designed, developed and manufactured by Ashok Leyland and contribute significantly towards import substitution. This win is even more special as it comes at a time when we mark another milestone and celebrate our 75th year anniversary in September this year.”

The order will be executed over the course of the next 12 months.

First published on: 17-07-2023 at 11:56 IST

