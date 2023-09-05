Quantstamp’s Richard Ma speaks on potential threats of AI-oriented hackers 

Richard Ma, co-founder, Quantstamp, a Web3.0 security firm, has cautioned against bad actors and how they have access to artificial intelligence (AI) applications to conduct invasions in groups, as stated by Cointelegraph.

According to Cointelegraph, Ma highlighted that AI has enabled hackers to be “a lot more convincing,” which can increase their chances of succeeding. From what it’s understood, Ma upheld the example of a Quantstamp customer, who tried to be the chief technology officer of the selected platform. “He began messaging one of the other engineers in the company, saying ‘hey, we have this emergency, here’s what’s going on’ and engaging them in a bunch of conversations before asking them for anything,” Ma added.

“Before AI, [scammers] might just ask you for a gift card or to pay them Bitcoin because it’s an emergency. Now they do a lot more extra steps in the conversation beforehand to establish legitimacy,” Ma stated.

Based on Cointelegraph’s data, Ma emphasised on the range of attacks that can happen because of the AI-based scammers. It’s believed that through automated AI mechanisms, hackers can cause social engineering offences and other attacks, with regard to many different corporations. “In crypto, there’s a lot of databases with all the contact information for the key people from each project. Once the hackers have access to that, they can have an AI that messages all of these people in different ways,” Ma highlighted.

Moreover, Cointelegraph noted that Ma provided suggestions around safekeeping of platforms and other entities. Reportedly, the main defensive mechanism is prevention of sharing delicate data through emails or texts. Sources suggest that Ma spoke on the need for companies to ensure communication localisation for required information to Slack or other central mediums. “We’re just at the start of this arms race, and it’s only going to get harder to distinguish between humans and convincing AI,” Ma concluded.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

