Navigating diplomatic storms: G20 Summit’s quest for unity in Delhi

The ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict has deepened divisions among G20 leaders, casting a shadow over the prospects of a joint communique at the two-day summit in Delhi. India’s steadfast commitment to inclusivity and unity faces a stern test as tough negotiations unfold, with the G7 countries and the EU pressing for a condemnation of Russia’s role in the conflict, while Russia and China vehemently oppose any mention of the war. The fate of a joint communique hangs in the balance, with compromise remaining elusive.

Negotiations on the communique have proven challenging, with the G7 nations and the EU pushing for a condemnation of Russia’s actions in Ukraine. Conversely, Russia and China are adamantly against mentioning the conflict. The outcome hinges on India’s ability to broker a compromise.

The summit’s primary agenda encompasses crucial global issues such as climate change, economic development, and alleviating debt burdens in low-income nations, including concerns over inflation, particularly in food and fertilizers. However, these topics have been marred by the deep divide caused by the Russia-Ukraine conflict, with Russia and China on one side and the Western bloc on the other.

Despite these divisions, New Delhi remains optimistic about the summit’s outcomes. There is hope for the creation of a ‘global biofuel alliance’ aimed at promoting sustainable biofuels. Additionally, the summit seeks to address issues pertinent to the ‘Global South,’ including development finance and climate finance.

One notable achievement on India’s G20 Presidency agenda is the potential inclusion of the African Union as a full member of the G20. This has garnered significant support and is likely to materialize.

Efforts to resolve the debilitating debts of certain developing countries, such as Sri Lanka, have encountered hurdles. While most nations are open to discussing debt restructuring, differences arise regarding whether the scope should extend to commercial banks. India is working towards finding common ground on this issue.

Another area of focus is the establishment of a regulatory framework for cryptocurrencies and reforms within multilateral banks. Achieving consensus on these matters is imperative, especially if a joint communique remains elusive.

Announcing a ‘global biofuel alliance’ is a top priority for India’s G20 Presidency. This initiative aims to bolster biofuel markets, facilitate international trade, share policy insights, and provide technical support for national biofuels programs worldwide.

India is committed to bridging differences among G20 members, even if a joint communique proves unattainable, in order to address vital global challenges and foster cooperation.