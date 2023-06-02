Ladakh Scouts Regiment celebrates Diamond Jubilee – All you want to know

In a milestone marking a rich legacy of resilience and heroism, the Ladakh Scouts Regiment is celebrating its Diamond Jubilee this year. Known for being one of the most decorated regiments in the Indian Army despite its relatively recent establishment, the Scouts have continually made significant contributions to regional development, security, and cultural exchange in Ladakh, a region historically recognised for its warrior ethos.

History of Ladakh Scouts

The Ladakh Scouts, often affectionately referred to as ‘Nunnus,’ have a deeply rooted history, traced back to the Nubra Guards of 1948. This local force, assembled from the locals of Nubra, Shyok, and the Indus Valley, stood resilient for a remarkable 53 days against the superiorly-equipped invaders during Pakistan’s attempt to annex Gilgit. The Nubra Guard, after numerous operational successes, was eventually reorganised into the 7th J&K Militia, later amalgamating with the 14th J&K Militia in 1963 to form the Ladakh Scouts.

“This regiment is more than just a military unit for the Ladakhi people. It has consistently played a crucial role in the development and welfare of the region, and the emotional bond between the local community and the Scouts is profound. The Scouts’ efforts in disaster management, infrastructure development in remote areas, education and healthcare services enhancement, and skill development programmes are evidence of their commitment to the region’s wellbeing,” highlight army sources.

More about Ladakh Scouts

They undergo specialized training that equips them with skills tailored for the challenges of the Ladakh region like mountaineering, snow craft, survival skills, and operating in high-altitude conditions. This special training enables them to effectively carry out reconnaissance, surveillance, and combat operations in the region’s demanding terrain.

“The Ladakh Scouts, regularly operating in the super high altitude areas, have shown their steadfast dedication to the nation and commitment to excellence across domains. Recently, all units and the Regimental Centre received either the COAS Unit citation or the GOC-in-C Appreciation, a significant achievement that underscores their unyielding resolve,” according to the army.

Ladakh Scouts is mainly responsible for the security of the Ladakh region, which holds immense strategic significance for India. The region shares borders with Pakistan and China and is a sensitive area with frequent border tensions.

In terms of regional security, the proximity of Ladakh to Pakistan and China necessitates a robust defensive presence. “The fiercely patriotic Nunnus, instilled with a strong sense of nationalism, have ensured peace within the region, standing ready to safeguard their motherland,” say military sources.

The Regiment is also renowned for its sporting prowess, excelling in adventure activities like ice hockey, ice skating, horse polo, archery, marathons, and mountaineering, despite the challenging weather and terrain conditions of their high-altitude home.

Celebrations

As part of the Diamond Jubilee celebrations, the Regiment will honour its ‘Nunnus’, past and present, with a series of events and tributes, including bike rallies, memorial ceremonies, and a mountaineering expedition.

The Lt Governor of UT, Ladakh, Brig (Dr) BD Mishra (Retd), has agreed to preside over the two-day gala event, which is expected to attract the presence of high-ranking officers and veterans of the Regiment.