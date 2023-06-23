Big takeaways from PM Modi’s State visit to the US

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s state visit to the United States has resulted in significant outcomes, particularly in the realm of technology cooperation. – The visit has been hailed as path-breaking, with various deals and agreements being forged between the two nations.

Advancements in defense partnership, space cooperation, and commitment of both nations to harnessing advanced technologies for mutual benefit. The joint production of jet engines, the procurement of HALE drones, and the establishment of semiconductor facilities demonstrate a substantial leap in indigenous manufacturing capabilities and defense partnerships.

The collaboration in quantum computing and space exploration opens new frontiers for scientific advancement and global cooperation. As both nations continue to deepen their ties, the state visit serves as a testament to the shared vision of progress, innovation, and strategic partnership between India and the US.

Technology Cooperation: Advancing Across Domains

Technology cooperation featured prominently in discussions, covering diverse domains such as defense, space, and energy. The focus was on advanced technology, with an emphasis on technology transfer, services, and collaborative research. This comprehensive approach to technology cooperation marks a significant achievement of the state visit.



Key Projects and Agreements: Jet Engines and Drones

General Electric and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) signed an MoU to jointly produce fighter jet engines, enabling greater technology transfer and indigenous manufacturing capabilities.

The Indian Navy, Army, and Air Force will procure 31 MQ-9B High Altitude Long Endurance (HALE) drones from the US, strengthening India’s surveillance and attack capabilities. These drones are going to be assembled in India and will be deployed to enhance the ISR (intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance capabilities of Indian Navy, Air Force and Army.

To support long term goals in boosting India’s indigenous defence capabilities, the US based General Atomics will set up a Comprehensive Global MRO facility in the country.

Semiconductor Manufacturing and 5G/6G Technologies:

Micron Technology will invest up to USD 825 million to build a new semiconductor assembly and test facility in India, supported by the Indian government.

Joint Task Forces on advanced telecommunications, focused on Open RAN and 5G/6G research and development, were launched by Prime Minister Modi and President Biden. India’s Bharat 6G Alliance and the US Next G Alliance will be led by Public-private cooperation in these areas.

Quantum Computing:

India and the US have established a joint Indo-US Quantum Coordination Mechanism to facilitate collaboration among industry, academia, and government. The aim is to develop a comprehensive Quantum Information Science and Technology agreement, furthering advancements in quantum computing.



Advancements in Defence Partnership:

The defence sector witnessed significant developments during PM Modi’s visit.

The joint production of fighter jet engines with General Electric and HAL marks the beginning of a new era in the India-US partnership, enabling indigenous manufacturing capabilities. The joint statement referred to this deal as a “landmark” and “trailblazing initiative” for greater technology transfer.

Exploring New Frontiers in Space Cooperation:

NASA and the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will work together to develop a strategic framework for human spaceflight cooperation by the end of 2023. India signed the Artemis Accords, which advance a common vision of space exploration for the benefit of humankind.

The Artemis Accords aim to land the first woman and person of color on the Moon, conduct scientific discoveries, and explore more of the lunar surface.

Concern for Ukraine and Commitment to Global Security:

Both leaders expressed deep concern over the conflict in Ukraine, acknowledging its tragic humanitarian consequences. The impacts of the war on the global economic system, including food, fuel, and energy security, were underscored, calling for greater efforts to mitigate them.

Commitment to providing humanitarian assistance to Ukraine was reiterated, along with a renewed commitment to empowering the Quad as a partnership for global good.