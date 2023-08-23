Zed Black launches TVC campaign ‘Mann Ki Shanti’ featuring MS Dhoni

Zed Black, announces the launch of its TVC campaign for Zed Black 3-in-1 premium incense sticks featuring the former captain of the Indian cricket team, MS Dhoni. The campaign aims to emphasise the importance of incorporating daily prayers into one’s routine for a balanced and fulfilled life.

Zed Black’s continued collaboration with MS Dhoni as a brand ambassador for six years seeks to encourage people to pause, reflect, and engage in a practice that fosters inner peace and spiritual well-being.

“‘Mann Ki Shanti’ is a TVC campaign as well as an endeavour to bring attention to the value of daily prayers in maintaining mental and emotional equilibrium. Dhoni, known for his exceptional leadership and unshakeable composure, resonates with the campaign’s message on multiple levels”, Ankit Agrawal, director, Mysore Deep Perfumery House and Zed Black, said.

In the TVC, Dhoni assumes the role of a doting father sitting for prayers as his daughter comes running. Dhoni emphasises with a smile the importance of regular prayer for ‘Mann Ki Shanti’. Through its latest campaign, Zed Black aims to spark conversations around the benefits of incorporating daily prayers as a means to achieve balance and mental clarity.

Conceptualised by Oberoi IBC, the TVC will be promoted through a 360-degree approach across news and GEC Channels for the festive season and will be accompanied by a robust social media and online engagement strategy, encouraging viewers to share their own experiences with daily prayers using the hashtag #MannKiShanti.

MDPH has a plethora of top-notch quality products under its own household brands in categories such as agarbatti, essential oils, hand sanitizers, packaged tea, dhoop batti, confectionery, and more.

