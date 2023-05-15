VLCC launches campaign #AbDhoopKyaRokegi

VLCC, in partnership with DENTSU CREATIVE India, has launched its latest campaign titled #AbDhoopKyaRokegi.

Puneet Gulati, group CMO, VLCC said, “As a brand, we at VLCC have always believed in empowering every individual to achieve their full potential and be unstoppable. This ad film featuring Sakshi is a reflection of our commitment to this belief. It is not just about protecting the skin from harmful UV rays, but about the unstoppable pursuit of one’s passions.”

The campaign film showcases the rigorous testing that the VLCC SPF60 sunscreen undergoes to ensure maximum protection against harmful UVA and UVB rays, even in extreme heat and sun.

Ujjwal Anand, managing partner, DENTSU CREATIVE India shared, “We wanted to move away from the typical portrayal of women in the category, which often focuses solely on the beauty quotient of sunscreen protection. Instead, we aimed for authenticity and wanted to emphasize the core benefit of sunscreen in an inspiring way.”

Additionally, the brand has also brought on board Sakshi Chavan, an International Gold Medalist in 100m running, to reinforce the message of staying protected from the sun.

In the film, Chavan is seen in her real-life avatar, where her coach is pushing her limits during training. When asked about the need for protection from the sun in the scorching heat, her coach recommends VLCC SPF 60 sunscreen, which is water and sun resistant.

“From the beginning, it was clear to us that we wanted to use real-life women who inspire their whole generation. Our goal was to change the narrative and focus on protection and efficacy in a genuine way. To achieve that authenticity, we brought in Sakshi,” added Anand

Also Read Cosmetics brand Estée Lauder to remain bullish on digital ad-spends; to focus on social media platforms

The multimedia campaign will have a presence on TV, digital platforms, activation, and retail.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook