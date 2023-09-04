Virat Kohli turns into bobblehead in Digit Insurance’s latest ‘Drive Less, Pay Less’ ad campaign

Digit Insurance, a general insurance company has launched its latest Pay As You Drive (PAYD) brand campaign “Drive Less, Pay Less” with its brand ambassador Virat Kohli. The ad campaign was launched ahead of the Asia Cup 2023.

Kohli, who appears in a bobblehead form for the ad campaign, is seen grooving to the “Do the Digit-Digit” anthem on the car dashboard, unable to keep calm knowing Digit customers will pay less car insurance premium if they drive less.

The 45-second ad film showcases different cohorts of people the PAYD discount will be most relevant to. It ranges from an employee who works from home or in hybrid mode and drives less to a woman who drives her second car less to a retired elderly person who doesn’t take his car out every day. The campaign also showcases people living in metro cities who use taxis or public transport to travel to work or only drive their car within the city limits.

Speaking about the newly-launched ad campaign, Tanya Marwah, head – Marketing and Corporate Communications, Digit General Insurance, said, “The discount offered under PAYD add-on is relevant to rather a large part of the Indian population, especially as many people living in cities don’t drive excessively and use the public transport or cab services despite having cars at home. But since people hardly track their daily commute or look at their odometers regularly, they don’t realise how less they drive in a year. These add-ons are for such people, who honestly shouldn’t be paying as high as people who drive a lot. And at Digit, we have made sure that the process to get this discount is super simple as it is not based on future driving behaviour, or telematics or app to track the driving, but just the average kilometres driven per year since you had the car, which can easily be seen in the odometer reading.”

Moreover, ‘Pay As You Drive’ is a tech-enabled add-on cover by Digit Insurance that one can take when buying an ‘Own Damage’ or Comprehensive Car Insurance cover.

