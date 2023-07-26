scorecardresearch
Sunfeast Mom’s Magic launches campaign to celebrate mothers

The campaign emphasises the importance of fair trials in judging someone, particularly focusing on the biases faced by children

Written by BrandWagon Online
The campaign is conceptualised by Ogilvy
ITC’s Sunfeast Mom’s Magic has launched a communication campaign ‘Try karne se hi pata chalti hain – andar ki khoobiyan’ aimed at celebrating mothers who brave against bias faced by children in life.

The campaign emphasises the importance of fair trials in judging someone, particularly focusing on the biases faced by children in today’s world.

Speaking about the campaign, Ali Harris Shere, chief operating officer, biscuits and cake cluster, foods business division, ITC Ltd., said, “Societal stereotypes are so deep-rooted and common that all of us have faced and been impacted by some kind of bias in our lives. Through this interesting campaign, we as a brand, strive to partner with moms and create a more inclusive and equitable environment where children are provided with opportunities to succeed.”

The campaign conceptualised by Ogilvy, portrays a mother who uses Mom’s Magic cookies to engage with the coach who displayed some bias against her daughter.

“Sunfeast Mom’s Magic believes that in a world full of abrasive reactions, nothing can stand in the way of a mother’s love. Even when faced with seemingly big problems, she is able to tackle them, armed with her secret weapon of unconditional love and a pack of cookies. People often judge based on appearances, but a mom’s intuition can see through all that. She’s got the power to nurture her child, and spread compassion,” Puneet Kapoor, chief creative officer, Ogilvy South, added.

Additionally, Sunfeast Mom’s Magic also conducted a survey with over 430 participants across 23 cities including Delhi, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Chennai, and Mumbai in collaboration with Crownit.

First published on: 26-07-2023 at 15:16 IST

