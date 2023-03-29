Star Sports brings on Ranveer Singh as brand ambassador

Star Sports has announced Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh as its brand ambassador. As per the company, this association makes the first actor to be associated with Star Sports, a development that reflects the growing synergy between sports and entertainment in India. Singh, in his role as ‘sutradhaar’ for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will be involved in creating a stream of content which will bring alive narratives from the past, present, and future of the league.

Furthermore, the journey of the ‘sutradhaar’ starts with the IPL opening weekend (Fri, Mar 31 – Sun, Apr 2) as Singh introduces the key narratives for the 16th edition of the tournament.

Star Sports aims to leverage Singh’s popularity and his deep love for sports to connect with diverse audience cohorts which haven’t yet formed a deep relationship with Sport. It is in line with Star Sports’ stated mission of making India a sporting nation by fueling fandom and passion for sports.

Speaking on the partnership, Sanjog Gupta, head- Sports, Disney Star said, “We believe that sports in India is on the move but needs a continuous injection of fandom to turn into a full-fledged movement. In Ranveer Singh, we see a die-hard sports fan, a committed storyteller, and an entertainer par excellence, who is keen to use his popularity to grow sports. Working with him, we want to reach new audiences, who still haven’t discovered their passion for the sport. This also includes millions of viewers, who haven’t been watching Cricket or don’t watch Cricket regularly. We want to use, in conjunction, the power of storytelling and Ranveer’s popularity, to create a compelling invitation for them.”

Ranveer Singh added, “As a sports enthusiast, being associated with a brand that has redefined the way sports is viewed and consumed in India is truly special. I have grown up watching some of the most iconic moments in World sports on Star Sports, and it’s an honour for me to be a part of this incredible journey.”

Star Sports and Ranveer Singh’s journey as partners starts with the Opening Weekend of Tata IPL 2023 (Mar 31 – Apr 2). It also entails other sporting events coming up on the network including World Test Championship Final, Premier League, Pro Kabaddi, Asia Cup and ICC Cricket World Cup.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook