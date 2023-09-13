South African Tourism and Ethiopian Airlines collaborates to launch campaign #IsDiwaliDekhoMore&More

South African Tourism has announced the launch of #IsDiwaliDekhoMore&More campaign in partnership with Ethiopian Airlines. As a part of the campaign, the airline is offering return economy and business class tickets for fares starting at Rs 40,596 from October 1 till November 30, 2023. Additionally, travellers can avail 15% discount on the base fare by using the promocode ‘PAT23’.

The campaign will remain live through September 15 to October 15, 2023.

Talking about the campaign, Neliswa Nkani, hub head – Middle East, India and South East Asia, South African Tourism, said, “I am humbled by the response we have been receiving from Indian travellers and the campaign is a small gesture to give back the love and trust they have placed in us. It is my firm belief that travel should be an opportunity accessible to all, and this campaign embodies that ethos.”

IsDiwaliDekhoMore&More campaign aims to bring respite to travellers with budget friendly ticket prices allowing them to focus on the destination experiences. It is aimed at encouraging Indian travellers to visit South African destinations and experience its diversity.

Moreover, the campaign is an extension to the second leg of ’More & More’ campaign rolled out by the tourism board earlier this year.

“South Africa has been one of the most preferred destinations for travellers from India and around the world. Generally, during the festive season there is a spike in airfares due to increased demand. Currently, Ethiopian airline offers one of the fastest links between India and South Africa with minimum layover duration,” Bilen Arefaine, country manager, Ethiopian Airlines, added.

By providing air tickets at lower rates, the tourism board aims to engage with Indian millennials and families who are keen to seize the festive season as an opportunity for outbound travel.

