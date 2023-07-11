Shemaroo secures distribution rights for ‘Tales of Aluna’ in India, Asia, Middle East and MENA

Digitoonz has partnered with Three’s A Company, Australia, to announce an exciting distribution agreement for its animation series, Tales of Aluna, with Shemaroo. The collaboration marks a milestone for the co-production between Three’s A Company and Digitoonz Media and Entertainment, comprising 26 episodes, each running for 11 minutes. Shemaroo Entertainment has acquired distribution rights for India, Asia, the Middle East and the MENA region, further strengthening the partnership.

“The series offers a blend of captivating storytelling and visually stunning animation, which will surely captivate audiences across regions. We look forward to bringing this series to a diverse audience and delivering an enriching entertaining experience,” Smita Maroo, Senior VP – animation, kids digital, L and M, Shemaroo, said.

Tales of Aluna tells the story of Aluna, a half-spirit, half-human girl, and her guardian, Barabajagal, residing on a magical island. The island, a remnant of Atlantis, possesses the ability to navigate the oceans under its power. When a young musician named Fili and his entourage crash land on the island, Barabajagal becomes concerned about the potential threat these intruders pose to the island’s heritage and natural harmony. However, Aluna forms a bond with these individuals from across the sea, and together, they embark on a series of daring adventures. Aluna and her friends face challenges and work collaboratively to overcome them.

“It is incredibly thrilling to witness Shemaroo presenting Tales of Aluna to audiences in India, Asia, the Middle East, and the MENA regions. Aluna is a series that deeply resonates with children and families, emphasizing the values of friendship, trust, responsibility, and environmental consciousness, all woven into engaging stories filled with fun and excitement,” Geoff Watson, producer-Tales of Aluna, said.

The collaboration with Shemaroo marks a milestone for Digitoonz, allowing the studio to expand its global reach and provide high-quality animated content to the audience. The distribution agreement with Shemaroo Entertainment sets the stage for a viewing experience across key markets.

