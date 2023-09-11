Polycab India rolls out digital video campaigns to educate on the role of MCBs

Polycab India Limited, an electrical goods company has announced the launch of a series of digital video campaigns (DVCs) aimed at educating consumers about the crucial role of MCBs (Miniature Circuit Breakers) in ensuring safety of homes.

The DVCs, crafted by Ogilvy, blend spontaneity, anticipation, and the thrill of surprise (quick action) to vividly depict how Polycab’s superfast MCB technology quietly plays a crucial role in everyday situations.

The series comprises of two DVCs, each with a sequence that unfolds to highlight the safety prowess of Polycab MCB through a narrative. A balcony scene unfolds with an elderly man sitting and children playing cricket. As the excitement culminates in a powerful shot resulting in a six, the cricket ball hurtles toward the man. Miraculously, his grandson intervenes with a swift catch, averting the impending danger. The man marvels at the fast catch and suddenly, attention shifts to the electrician and Polycab distribution board and MCB.

Similarly, another DVC unfolds humorously, beginning with a child playfully mimicking a helicopter sound. We encounter a father engrossed in slumber, blissfully unaware of his son’s mischievous antics, which lead the remote-controlled helicopter to charge towards the father. Just as disaster seems inevitable, a well-aimed pillow by the mother comes to the rescue, skillfully diverting the helicopter from its impending crash. The scene then transitions to an electrician stepping in, embodying the superfast safety features of Polycab MCB. The DVC seamlessly transitions into a visual representation of the MCB’s instantaneous trip capability. This vivid demonstration further strengthens the campaign’s tagline: “Polycab MCB, Superfast MCB.”

Speaking on the campaign, Nilesh Malani, executive president and chief marketing officer, Polycab India Ltd. said, “This collaborative campaign with Ogilvy seeks to illuminate this often-overlooked aspect. As we understand the perpetual concerns about the future, our endeavor here is to establish a profound connection with our audience. We aspire to underline the pivotal role switchgears play in creating a secure environment for homeowners, thus bringing awareness to the forefront. Our switchgears stand out with their cutting-edge technology, reliability, and precision engineering, ensuring seamless electrical operations.”

He further added, “Our aim is to ensure consumer safety through rigorous quality control, adherence to global standards, innovative solutions, thorough testing, educational initiatives, responsive support, and continuous improvement in their products.

Through a blend of humor and storytelling of everyday life instances, Polycab’s DVCs aim to bring to life the significance of electrical safety in our daily routine. It reminds us that even amidst the most light-hearted of moments, safety remains a crucial priority. By showcasing the rapid response of Polycab MCB, the campaign imparts the message—swift, dependable protection for your loved ones and possessions.

