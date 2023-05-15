Nihar Shanti Amla onboards Alia Bhatt as the brand ambassador; launches new TVC

Marico’s Nihar Shanti Amla has announced the appointment of Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt as the brand ambassador of Nihar Naturals. Nihar Shanti Amla has also launched a new TVC with the motto – ‘Baal Badhenge, Bachche Padhenge’ with the actor.

The campaign featuring Bhatt, delivers the brand’s dual message of beautiful hair and its commitment towards girl child education. Nihar Shanti Amla Hair Oil gives hair the goodness it needs to flourish whilst simultaneously enabling the progress of the next generation, as the brand has been and continues to contribute 5% of its profits towards primary education, the company stated.

The ad film features Bhatt in a school, as a co-curricular mentor bonding and helping the children prepare for their annual day. She is fondly addressed as ‘didi’ by her students, who, mesmerised by her long, thick, black hair, recite short couplets as an ode to her beautiful hair intertwined with references to education. The film continues with the Bhatt emphasizing the brand’s commitment to its purpose. Aptly, the advertising ends with the line “Baal Badhenge, Bacche Padhenge”.

Speaking about the new campaign, and the association with Alia Bhatt, Somasree Bose Awasthi, chief marketing officer, Marico Limited said, “We are delighted to welcome Alia into the Marico and Nihar Naturals family. Nihar Shanti Amla, at its core, is a purpose led brand that champions the cause of progress through children’s education. Nihar Shanti Amla not only delivers on functional benefits, but also enables women to be change-makers by directly contributing to this cause that personally resonates with them. We are confident that the TVC will strike a chord with women everywhere.”

“We wrote a script that was a perfect vehicle for Alia’s talent, youthful energy & charm. The sweet, simple idea, marrying the brand purpose with its role in hair health and beauty, carries the message in a way that brings a smile to the face”, Anurag Agnihotri, managing partner, Team WPP added.

The director of the ad film, Abhishek Varman, added, “Sometimes, creating a vibrant, warm environment and giving your cast the space to exert their natural charm is enough. In this case, it was.”

Furthermore, the ad film has been released on television and will also be featured later on digital platforms, the company stated.

