scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

L’Oréal Paris onboards Tonic Worldwide as its digital partner

Tonic Worldwide has come on board as the digital partner for the brand with a mission of growing the business through optimising consumer journeys across various e-tailer platform

Written by BrandWagon Online
The account would be handled out of the agency’s Mumbai office
The account would be handled out of the agency’s Mumbai office

Tonic Worldwide has won the digital creative mandate for L’Oréal Paris.

Speaking on the win, Chetan Asher, co-founder and CEO, Tonic Worldwide, said, “Being a very specialised category, it needs a deep understanding of the consumer need gaps to nudge them with the right communication within various stages of their online journey.”

Tonic Worldwide has come on board as the digital partner for the brand with a mission of growing the business through optimising consumer journeys across various e-tailer platforms. The account would be handled out of the agency’s Mumbai office.

Also Read
Also Read

Speaking about the collaboration, Divya Reddy Shah, general manager, L’Oréal Paris, said, “With science, and innovation at the core, we at L’Oréal Paris, strive to create a difference in the Indian beauty market with our differentiated products which are backed by science.”

Follow us on TwitterInstagramLinkedIn, Facebook

More Stories on
digital marketing

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 05-05-2023 at 13:47 IST

Stock Market