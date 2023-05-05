L’Oréal Paris onboards Tonic Worldwide as its digital partner

Tonic Worldwide has won the digital creative mandate for L’Oréal Paris.

Speaking on the win, Chetan Asher, co-founder and CEO, Tonic Worldwide, said, “Being a very specialised category, it needs a deep understanding of the consumer need gaps to nudge them with the right communication within various stages of their online journey.”

Tonic Worldwide has come on board as the digital partner for the brand with a mission of growing the business through optimising consumer journeys across various e-tailer platforms. The account would be handled out of the agency’s Mumbai office.

Speaking about the collaboration, Divya Reddy Shah, general manager, L’Oréal Paris, said, “With science, and innovation at the core, we at L’Oréal Paris, strive to create a difference in the Indian beauty market with our differentiated products which are backed by science.”

