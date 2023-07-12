Lenskart signs Vikrant Massey as the face of new Matte Essentials collection

Lenskart has recently announced its association with actor Vikrant Massey for their latest Matte Essentials collection under Lenskart AIR. The price of the collection ranges between Rs 1000- Rs 1500.

Speaking on the occasion, Sasha Chhetri, AVP Marketing Lenskart said, “Vikrant exudes confidence and authenticity which aligns perfectly with the brand’s core values. His innate charm and popularity amongst diverse demographics makes him a natural fit to be the face of Lenskart’s new collection. With such collaborations, the brand aims to lead and cement its place in the space of fashion and bring forward its trend-specific offerings”

Moreover, one of the standout features of the Matte Essentials collection is the TR90 frame. Adding a touch of sophistication, the collection showcases a palette of pastel colors. With its matte finish, the Matte Essentials collection blends into any setting, making it suitable for both formal and casual occasions, the company stated.

“I am elated to have collaborated with Lenskart as the face of their new collection-Matte Essentials. As Lenskart continues to re-invent itself, Matte collection with its unique propositions makes it the perfect choice for all the fashion enthusiasts,” Vikrant Massey added.

