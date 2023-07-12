scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

Lenskart signs Vikrant Massey as the face of new Matte Essentials collection

The latest Matte Essentials collection under Lenskart AIR has TR90 frame.

Written by BrandWagon Online
The price of the collection ranges between Rs 1000- Rs 1500.
The price of the collection ranges between Rs 1000- Rs 1500.

Lenskart has recently announced its association with actor Vikrant Massey for their latest Matte Essentials collection under Lenskart AIR. The price of the collection ranges between Rs 1000- Rs 1500.

Speaking on the occasion, Sasha Chhetri, AVP Marketing Lenskart said, “Vikrant exudes confidence and authenticity which aligns perfectly with the brand’s core values. His innate charm and popularity amongst diverse demographics makes him a natural fit to be the face of Lenskart’s new collection. With such collaborations, the brand aims to lead and cement its place in the space of fashion and bring forward its trend-specific offerings”

Moreover, one of the standout features of the Matte Essentials collection is the TR90 frame. Adding a touch of sophistication, the collection showcases a palette of pastel colors. With its matte finish, the Matte Essentials collection blends into any setting, making it suitable for both formal and casual occasions, the company stated.

Also Read
Also Read

“I am elated to have collaborated with Lenskart as the face of their new collection-Matte Essentials. As Lenskart continues to re-invent itself, Matte collection with its unique propositions makes it the perfect choice for all the fashion enthusiasts,” Vikrant Massey added.

Follow us on TwitterInstagramLinkedIn, Facebook

More Stories on
Marketing

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 12-07-2023 at 11:04 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Related News

Photo Gallery

Stock Market

Latest News

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS