Langoor Digital and Quilt AI collaborate to empower marketers with AI innovations

Langoor Digital and Quilt AI have announced a strategic partnership that aims to transform the marketing landscape using artificial intelligence.

This partnership aims to revolutionise the way marketers engage, connect, and understand their audiences. Combining Langoor’s marketing strategies with Quilt Ai’s expertise in diagnostic, predictive, and Generative AI, this alliance aims to reshape the way marketers harness the power of artificial intelligence, the company stated.

Speaking on the partnership, Venugopal Ganganna, CEO, Langoor, said, “This partnership is all about unleashing AI and shaping the marketing landscape. It propels our mission of equipping businesses with cutting-edge technological advancements to thrive in a data-centric era.”

“As technology evolves and is used in unprecedented ways across many industries, it is extremely important that the models and solutions are appropriate to those industries. We are building models that understand the key concerns of CMOs – cultural dynamics, consumer psychology, category, and brand values. These are the elements that all CMOs need to unlock a deeper understanding of culture, customer, and category,” Angad Chowdhry, co-founder, Quilt AI, added.

Moreover, the partnership’s first endeavor is ‘Eye on A.I: Discover Marketing’s Future in Action Using A.I’ event scheduled for 22nd August 2023.

