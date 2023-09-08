Cipla’s #BerokZindagi partners with digital content platform FilterCopy

Cipla Ltd.’s #BerokZindagi, partners with digital entertainment company, Pocket Aces, to create multiple sketches for the platform’s short-form content channel – FilterCopy. As per the company, the partnership marks the pharmaceutical company’s entry into alternative content formats that uses relatable storytelling to convey and subtly reinforce an important message.

With the partnership, Cipla aims to further the mission of its largest public and patient awareness campaign – dispelling asthma myths, improving inhaler acceptance, and inspiring asthmatics to live an unstoppable life.

Talking about the partnership, Achin Gupta, CEO – One India Business, Cipla Ltd., said, “With India contributing almost 42% of global asthma deaths despite accounting for only 13% of the cases worldwide, Asthma continues to be a high burden disease in India affecting both adults and children. Misconceptions about asthma and inhalers contribute to the imbalance in its prevalence and outcomes, but correcting these can significantly improve patients’ lives. By exploring various content formats that touch upon diverse themes our aim is to integrate our message of awareness and inspiration into the cultural fabric of the country, enabling us to reach and resonate with a wide-ranging audience.”

The video that tells a ‘Slice-of-life’ story is scripted by the creative team at FilterCopy in collaboration with Cipla. The first premiere is a captivating love story set against the backdrop of the romanticised Mumbai monsoons. Through subtle character integrations, the film emphasises that with proper doctor-prescribed treatment, even those with asthma can enjoy the rainy season to the fullest. Moreover, the first video ‘A Monsoon Romance: When Opposites Attract’ has already been premiered on FilterCopy’s YouTube channel.

“The Cipla partnership is very special especially since it aligns perfectly with our mission of positive content at Pocket Aces. Storytelling can have a profound impact on dispelling misconceptions, as the Cipla team has already proved with innovative initiatives on their #BerokZindagi campaign. Via this campaign, we are looking forward to leveraging our channel FilterCopy to educate, break myths, and empower our audiences to live #BerokZindagi,” Aditi Shrivastava, co-founder and CEO, Pocket Aces, added.

All films will be amplified through FilterCopy’s social media channels and will be available in six languages – Hindi, Bengali, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.

