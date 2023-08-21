28% share of the ads’ telecast on TV was endorsed by celebrities in January-June 2023. Film stars contributed more than 80% of advertising during January-June 2023, followed by sports personalities and television stars, who contribute 11% and six percent, respectively.

Source: TAM Report

Celebrity endorsements witnessed a 21% growth in share during Jan-Jun’22, and an 11% growth in share during the same period in 2023, compared to January-June 2021. However, when comparing the celebrity endorsement figures from January-June 2023 with those of January-June 2022, there is a decrease of 10%.

More than 50% of the ads endorsed by celebrities fall under the top three sectors and more than three-fourths of ads fall under the top seven sectors. The food and beverages sector was on top during January-June 2022-2023.

During January-June 2023, the top two sectors, namely F&B and personal care/personal hygiene were dominated by commercials backed by male celebrities and female celebrities respectively. Moreover, four out of the top 10 categories were from the food and beverages sector. The top 10 categories accounted for a 39% share of celebrity ad volumes. In contrast, toilet/floor cleaners were the top category with an eight percent share of celebrity ad volumes in January-June 2023. Ecom-gaming was the top category for which maximum celebrities from different professions endorsed brands under it followed by the spices category.

Akshay Kumar was the most visible star, with an average visibility of 31 hours per day across all channels, followed by Amitabh Bachchan with 21 hours per day through TV sponsorships. There was an equal number of male and female celebrities in the top 10 list.

Seven of the top 10 celebrities, including Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Virat Kohli, Kareena Kapoor, Sourav Ganguly, Ajay Devgan and Kiara Advani sponsored more firms in the first half of 2023 than in January-June 2022. Three out of the top 10 celebrities were from sports profession.

Furthermore, more than 40% ads were endorsed by the top three celebrity couples – Akshay Kumar-Twinkle Khanna, Amitabh Bachchan-Jaya Bachchan and Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli and the top two couples had endorsed similar 29 and 40 brands respectively during The first half of 2023.

